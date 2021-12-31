9.5 C
Friday, December 31, 2021
Rebuilding Zambia’s Economy will take some time, HH tells the nation in New Year Eve’s Message

President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the collective effort to rebuild the country and turn it into a multi-model of success for future generations will take some time.

In his New Year’s message to the nation, President Hichilema said that the government is working to root out corruption and bring about macroeconomic stability and an inclusive environment for all.

The President said that there is a need to maintain peace, stability, and the mantra of One Zambia One Nation because it is the foundation of the country’s democracy.

The Head of State has further called for hard work to be a way of life and a source of the country’s pride and future prosperity.

President Hichilema further said that government will ensure citizens get better public services and enhanced transparency and that the anticipated International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement will provide much-needed relief and boost confidence in the market and catalyze economic recovery.

The President added that the IMF agreement will benefit the citizens both socially and economically.

President Hichilema also called on citizens to continue adhering to public health guidelines on the prevention of Covid-19, get vaccinated, and get the booster doses that have been introduced.

