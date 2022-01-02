Kenya striker Jesse Jackson Were is yet to decide his next move after leaving Zesco United.

Zesco on Thursday confirmed Were’s departure as he his contract expired on 31st December, 2021 after a five year stint.

Were has confirmed receiving offers from clubs but says he will take time to make a final decision.

He believes time was ripe for him to leave Zesco.

“It feels bad that I have left but also everything has to have an end. I think my time was done so I had to leave,” Were said.

“I know I have done a lot for the team but it was just time.”

Were won four FAZ Super Division titles, two ABSA Cups, two Charity Shields at Zesco and last May became the club’s all-time top scorer with 100 goals.

“I have got a lot of offers but I have to sit down and think about it,” Were said.

“Whatever comes I will think about it and decide. I am yet to decide,” he said.