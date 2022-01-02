Zesco United have quickly found a replacement for ex-striker Jesse Were with the signing of Angolan-born striker Pedro Miguel from second division side Trident FC.

The 25-year-old striker replaces the 32-year-old Kenyan who left Zesco on December 30 after five years at the Ndola giants where he has left with a club record 102 goals.

Miguel joins the FAZ Super League champions after scoring 14 goals for Trident who are currently sixth in the FAZ National First Division.

“We have observed Miguel for a while, and we are impressed with what we have seen. He is a good addition to our squad especially that Jesse is no longer with us,” Zesco Technical Chairman, Peter Mutale told Zesco United media.

“We are positive he will be a great addition to our team.”

The Angolan striker is Zesco’s first signing in the January transfer window after the December departures of Were and Zimbabwean midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike whose contracts were not renewed by the nine-time Zambian champions.