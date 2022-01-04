Kabwe Warriors have confirmed the appointment of Chris Kaunda as new head coach.

Kaunda takes over from Ian Bakala, who was acting head coach after the departure of Manfred Chabinga, last October.

Bakala himself left Warriors on mutual consent on Monday just hours before the unveiling of Kaunda.

“Today the Executive has decided to make some changes to the Technical Bench. We have brought in Chris Kaunda and Josphat Nkhoma.Chris comes with huge experience, he did very well at Zanaco and I think he comes with the experience that the club needs,” Warriors Chairman Hayden Dingwall said.

Warriors have further appointed Josephat Nkhoma as first assistant coach.

Derrick Mulenga is Physical Trainer and Mike Songwe Siame is Goalkeeper Trainer.

Meanwhile, Warriors are placed 10th on the FAZ Super Division table.

Warriors recently missed out on ABSA Cup qualification.