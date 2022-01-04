9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Kabwe Warriors Appoint Chris Kaunda

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Kabwe Warriors Appoint Chris Kaunda
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kabwe Warriors have confirmed the appointment of Chris Kaunda as new head coach.

Kaunda takes over from Ian Bakala, who was acting head coach after the departure of Manfred Chabinga, last October.

Bakala himself left Warriors on mutual consent on Monday just hours before the unveiling of Kaunda.

“Today the Executive has decided to make some changes to the Technical Bench. We have brought in Chris Kaunda and Josphat Nkhoma.Chris comes with huge experience, he did very well at Zanaco and I think he comes with the experience that the club needs,” Warriors Chairman Hayden Dingwall said.

Warriors have further appointed Josephat Nkhoma as first assistant coach.

Derrick Mulenga is Physical Trainer and Mike Songwe Siame is Goalkeeper Trainer.

Meanwhile, Warriors are placed 10th on the FAZ Super Division table.

Warriors recently missed out on ABSA Cup qualification.

Previous articleNchanga Queens Win Copperbelt Womens League Title

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kabwe Warriors Appoint Chris Kaunda

Kabwe Warriors have confirmed the appointment of Chris Kaunda as new head coach. Kaunda takes over from Ian Bakala, who...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nchanga Queens Win Copperbelt Womens League Title

Sports sports - 0
Nchanga Queens have won the inaugural FAZ Copperbelt Province Women’s Christmas Tournament after beating Kitwe Girls in the final played at Kamfinsa Grounds in...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Mwepu Shines on Sunday

Sports sports - 2
Here are brief wraps on selected overseas stars in action over the last week. =TANZANIA Midfielder Rally Bwalya missed a 12th minute penalty...
Read more

Div 1 Star Miguel Replaces Were at Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United have quickly found a replacement for ex-striker Jesse Were with the signing of Angolan-born striker Pedro Miguel from second division side Trident...
Read more

Red Arrows Declare 2021/2022 Title Interests

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe has made a bold declaration that they must be taken seriously as 2021/2022 FAZ Super League title contenders after...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.