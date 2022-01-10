The government has given Kubu Crafts and Arts timber processing industry in Livingstone a few weeks ultimatum in which to improve the working conditions of its employees or risk being closed.

Minister of Green Economy and environment Collins Nzovu says he is saddened to find Zambian workers at the firm working without any personal Protective equipment ( PPE), saying his ministry cannot entertain.

Speaking during his tour of the facility today, Mr Nzovu said he is also saddened to note that some of the logs heaped for processing were not hammer marked to signify that they were licensed by the department of forestry.

The Minister has since directed all forestry officers in the country to conduct regular inspections in various timber processing industries in the country to ensure that the law on use of licensed timber is followed.

“ The problem with you forestry officers is that you do not monitor these industries, am now warning that every forestry officer who fails to monitor forestry activities in their area and continues to allow usage of an hammer marked timber in industries will be disciplined”, he said.

The minister said the forests have become depleted as charcoal burners continue with their business without much intervention from the forestry department.

Mr. Nzovu has also further Directed the Zambia Environmental Management Agency ( ZEMA ) to immediately conduct an inspection at Kubu crafts and arts timber processing industry and ensure that they put things in order within the given period.

Meanwhile Kubu crafts and Arts Director Roelt Busiman who had a tough time justifying the failure by the company to provide protective clothing for its workers among others issues , assured the minister that immediate actions would be taken on observations made.

The Minister of Green economy is on four day working visit in southern Province inspecting various forestry activities accompanied by provincial forestry officer Mercy Mupeta and other senior government officials from the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.