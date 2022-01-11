9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Ministry of Health advises the Nc’wala Ceremony Organizing Committee to consider restricting access to the ceremony

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Ministry of Health advises the Nc’wala Ceremony Organizing Committee to consider restricting...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Health has advised the Nc’wala Ceremony Organizing Committee to consider restricting access to the ceremony slated for next month to only those who are vaccinated and will be able to provide proof of vaccination.

The Nc’wala ceremony was last year canceled due to covid-19, but Paramount Chief Mpezeni has announced that the ceremony will go ahead this year and has since invited President Hakainde Hichilema to grace the event which will be held on 26th February, 2022.

But Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Professor Lackson Kasonka is hopeful that the ceremony will be held under strict covid-19 heath guidelines with the most important being the need for the attendees to be vaccinated.

Professor Kasonka tells Q-News that government cannot stop or prevent ceremonies or certain events from taking place because life and functions have to go on, except that those attending covid-19 super spreader events are encouraged to get vaccinated.

And Zambia National Public Health Institute Acting Director General Dr Kunda Musonda says the institute will be liaising with organizing committees of traditional ceremonies scheduled for the coming months to see how best such events can be held minus raising the risk of infection to the public.

Meanwhile N’cwala Traditional Ceremony Secretary General Adamson Sakala has told Q-News that access to the arena will be to those who will produce covid-19 vaccination certificates and those who will agree to get vaccinated at the points of entry.

Mr. Sakala explains that vaccination points will be setup to allow for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.

Previous articleKamanga Urges Clubs to Upgrade Stadiums

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Ministry of Health advises the Nc’wala Ceremony Organizing Committee to consider restricting access to the ceremony

The Ministry of Health has advised the Nc’wala Ceremony Organizing Committee to consider restricting access to the ceremony slated...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipata City Council suspends all its revenue collecting officers following financial irregularities in AG report

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
The Chipata City Council has with immediate effect suspended all its revenue collecting officers following financial irregularities revealed in the 2019/2020 Auditor General’s Report. Chipata...
Read more

Government should consider providing early maturing seed to farmers for replanting in areas affected by dry spells

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Kanchibiya Constituency Member of Parliament Sunday Chilufya Chanda says the Government should consider providing early maturing seed to farmers for...
Read more

Two UPND MPs allegedly swindling communities of Likulushitu of their timber

Rural News Chief Editor - 25
Reports have emerged in Likulushitu alleging that Information the two United Party for National Development Members of Parliament (MP) for Sioma and Sesheke Hon....
Read more

Mushindamo residents becoming impatient over delayed methodical approach by HH to appoint people

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
Some Mushindamo residents have run out of patience on what they have described as the delayed methodical approach of President Hakainde Hichilema to put...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.