Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has tipped new signee David Obashi to excel in Wusakile.

Nigerian striker Obashi last week joined Nkana after leaving Lusaka Dynamos.

He made his Nkana debut as a second half substitute in the 1-1 home draw against Zanaco at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe last Saturday.

Coach Chambeshi said it is too early to judge Obashi’s performance in his debut match.

“Sometimes when you buy a player, you know there are a lot of things involved like coordination, the philosophy of the team,” Chambeshi said.

“I hope and trust the way I have seen him he will come out and play the way we know him,” he said.

Obashi is a former Prison Leopards striker.