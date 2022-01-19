9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chambeshi Backs Obashi to Shine at Nkana

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Chambeshi Backs Obashi to Shine at Nkana
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has tipped new signee David Obashi to excel in Wusakile.

Nigerian striker Obashi last week joined Nkana after leaving Lusaka Dynamos.

He made his Nkana debut as a second half substitute in the 1-1 home draw against Zanaco at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe last Saturday.

Coach Chambeshi said it is too early to judge Obashi’s performance in his debut match.

“Sometimes when you buy a player, you know there are a lot of things involved like coordination, the philosophy of the team,” Chambeshi said.

“I hope and trust the way I have seen him he will come out and play the way we know him,” he said.

Obashi is a former Prison Leopards striker.

Previous articleNGOCC hails the appointment of women to head DEC and the Teaching Service Commission

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chambeshi Backs Obashi to Shine at Nkana

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has tipped new signee David Obashi to excel in Wusakile. Nigerian striker Obashi last week joined...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kansanshi Dynamos Fire Chilumba

Sports sports - 0
FAZ Super Division struggling side Kansanshi Dynamos have fired coach Tennant Chilumba just five months into his two year contract. Chilumba’s dismissal comes in the...
Read more

Zanaco Visit Prison Leopards

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco are back in action this Wednesday when they visit Prison Leopards away at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe. The seven-time FAZ Super League champions have...
Read more

Asanovic: I Am Ready For Chipolopolo Job

Sports sports - 5
Croatian born trainer Aljosa Asanovic has declared himself ready for the Chipolopolo top coaching job after being unveiled in Lusaka on Tuesday. Former Croatia...
Read more

Miguel Shepards Zesco United to Third Place

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United striker Pedro Miguel handed his new employers a much needed win on Sunday in Ndola where they beat Kabwe Warriors. The defending FAZ...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.