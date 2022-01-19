The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has hailed the appointment of women to head the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Teaching Service Commission (TSC).

Ms. Mary Chirwa was on Monday sworn in as DEC Director General at State House in Lusaka together with Teaching Service Commission Chairperson Daphne Liseli Nawa Chimuka.

During the ceremony President Hakainde Hichilema branded the positions Ms Chirwa and Mrs Chimuka have taken up as critical.

NGOCC Executive Director Engwase B. Mwale said in a statement on Wednesday that the consortium of NGOs was confident that Ms. Chirwa and Mrs Chimuka would excel in their respective roles.

Ms. Mwale said the two women have the needed experience to perform at DEC and TSC respectively.

She also congratulated Ms. Chirwa and Mrs Chimuka on their respective appointments.

“The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) congratulates Ms. Daphne Nawa Chimuka and Ms. Mary Chirwa on their appointments as Chairperson for the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) and Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) respectively. As the women’s movement we have no doubt that the two women will provide the necessary strategic leadership to their organisations given their vast experience and skills. As an active member of the women’s movement, Ms. Chimuka is a passionate educationist and an ardent champion of gender equality with impeccable experience on issues of young women and girls,” Ms. Mwale said.

“Ms Chimuka is a former Executive Director of the Forum for African Women Educationalists of Zambia (FAWEZA), one of the affiliate members of NGOCC. We, therefore, have all the confidence that her vast experience in the education sector and generally on matters of national development, will be of great value to the work of the Commission.”

Ms Mwale added:”The members of the NGOCC network have all the confidence that Ms Chimuka will provide transformative leadership that promotes empowerment of young women and girls through education. NGOCC also salutes Ms. Chirwa for her admirable and courageous leadership during her tenure as Director General of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).”

She praised Ms Chirwa for standing her ground during the time she served as Director General of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

“We are aware that she stood her ground and exhibited her institutional prowess to the nation at a very difficult time. We, therefore, wish to extend our accolades to her distinguished leadership style and have no doubt that this appointment will add value to the work of curbing money laundering, drug related crimes and ultimately the fight against corruption. Once again congratulations to Ms. Chirwa and Ms. Chimuka and May God bless you,” Ms. Mwale said.

The NGOCC last month called for enhanced inclusion of women in the governance process of the country.

NOGGZ was particularly angered over political parties’ failure to adopt women as candidates in the Kabwata Parliamentary by elections.

All the seven candidates, who successfully filed in their nominations before the election was cancelled, were men.

At that time, Mrs. Mwale said the NGOCC was concerned over the lack of commitment by the political parties to enhance women’s participation in politics and ultimately decision-making positions.

“NGOCC has noted with sadness that all the participating political parties have adopted men to the exclusion of women. We are particularly disappointed with the United Party for National Development (UPND), as the governing party for not leading by example,” she said