Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Sports
Forest Rangers Fire Coach Tenant Chembo

Forest Rangers Football Club have announced the firing of Tenant Chembo with immediate effect.

Forest said Chembo, who joined the club last July, has not met the targets set for him.

Chembo leaves the team placed ninth in the FAZ Super Division with 26 points in 19 games played.

“Forest Rangers Football Club wishes to announce with immediate effect, the termination of contract of Tenant Chembo as Head Coach,” Forest Chairman Charles Kapoma stated.

“Chembo who was first appointed as Assistant coach on July 28, 2021 and elevated to Head Coach on the 1st September, 2021, was given a target to qualify to the ABSA Cup as the first objective in the first half of the season, which was not achieved. In addition, the club recorded a string of draws which put its set objectives for the season in Jeopardy,” Kapoma said.

Forest have promoted assistant coach Dominic Changwe to the position of acting head coach to be assisted by club legend Owen Kaposa.

Kapoma said physical trainer Francis Kasonde and goalkeeper coach Tom Kampamba remain in their respective positions.

“We want to thank coach Chembo for his time with us and we also wish the interim coach and his bench all the best,” Kapoma said.

