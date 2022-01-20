Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has said that the Zambia Police should consider engaging United Party for National Development (UPND) National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso to understand his recent sentiments where he allegedly threatened to attack anyone insulting the Head of State.

Mr. Haimbe said that no one is above the law and that Mr. Liswaniso should explain what he meant in his statement issued at a media briefing early this week to avoid misinterpretation by citizens.

Speaking on the Hot seat programme this morning, Mr. Haimbe said Mr. Liswaniso used strong language which might need to be put into the right context.

Early this week, Mr. Liswaniso warned that the UPND youths would not sit back with hands folded and watch members of the opposition wage unjustifiable attacks on President Hichilema.

Addressing the Press at the UPND National Youth Command Center in Lusaka, Mr. Liswaniso stressed that he has noted with regret how named opposition political parties have taken to unfairly and unjustifiably defame the name of the President for political expediency.

Mr. Liswaniso, who emphasized that President Hichilema was aware of the numerous economic challenges that the youths in the party and the country were facing, stressed that there was no need for Zambians to stress as the Head of State had only done about a quarter of available appointments in the civil service.

Mr. Liswaniso also warned members of his party to desist from attacking the party and Government in public.

“As party members, we should guard against attacking the party in any way. If you’re a genuine member of the party, you should guard against attacking the party and its leadership. If you attack your own political party, tell us…we will give it to you. It is our responsibility to rectify things when they go wrong. We are aware of the high expectations from the youths who turned out in large numbers to vote for change. From the time we formed Government, as the National Youth Chairperson, we have been going around the country to assure the youths that the promises that President Hichilema made would come to pass,” he said.

Mr. Liswaniso warned of stern action against those who were in the habit of issuing unwarranted attacks against the party, Government, and civil servants.

He says those who will be attacking President Hichilema as an individual would be dealt with in their individual capacity. He also warned members of opposition political parties to desist from fanning confusion and violence in the 3rd February Kabwata Parliamentary by-elections to stay away.