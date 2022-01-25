Opposition new heritage party president Chishala Kateka has called for investigations to be instituted in the shortage of medicines in hospitals across the country.

Ms. Kateka told the local radio station QFM that investigations should be instituted to ascertain who exactly owns some of the pharmacies and chemists in Lusaka, Copperbelt, and the country at large.

She said this because it is strange how some doctors know exactly where certain medicines can be found when there is a shortage of drugs in hospitals.

Ms. Kateka feels that the shortage of medicines in hospitals is somehow artificial and created by those in the system, particularly in the health sector.

Meanwhile, Ms. Kateka has urged the government to quickly address the shortage of medicines in hospitals across the country.

Recently Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of technical services professor Lackson Kasonka acknowledged the shortage of medicines in health facilities, attributing this to the ongoing transition process in the ministry of health.