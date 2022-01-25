9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

With Drug Shortages, Investigate who owns pharmacies and chemists-Kateka

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines With Drug Shortages, Investigate who owns pharmacies and chemists-Kateka
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Opposition new heritage party president Chishala Kateka has called for investigations to be instituted in the shortage of medicines in hospitals across the country.

Ms. Kateka told the local radio station QFM that investigations should be instituted to ascertain who exactly owns some of the pharmacies and chemists in Lusaka, Copperbelt, and the country at large.

She said this because it is strange how some doctors know exactly where certain medicines can be found when there is a shortage of drugs in hospitals.

Ms. Kateka feels that the shortage of medicines in hospitals is somehow artificial and created by those in the system, particularly in the health sector.

Meanwhile, Ms. Kateka has urged the government to quickly address the shortage of medicines in hospitals across the country.

Recently Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of technical services professor Lackson Kasonka acknowledged the shortage of medicines in health facilities, attributing this to the ongoing transition process in the ministry of health.

Previous article4 Youths that Assaulted Kasama District Administrative Officer Beauty Namukoko Appear in Court

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

With Drug Shortages, Investigate who owns pharmacies and chemists-Kateka

Opposition new heritage party president Chishala Kateka has called for investigations to be instituted in the shortage of medicines...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Minister of Energy Dismisses the Story Linking HH to Oil Cartels Capture

Headlines Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Energy Peter Chibwe Kapala has said described the story by EW Labour Party president Fresher Siwalesays President that the United Party...
Read more

President Hichilema will not comment on the Audio until its authenticity is ascertained

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema will not comment on the alleged audio conversation between his political advisor Levy Ngoma and home affairs permanent secretary Josephs Akafumba...
Read more

UNZA Professional Staff Union demands Government settles their gratuities to avoid industrial unrest

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
The University of Zambia Professional Staff Union (UNZAPROSU) has demanded that government settles gratuities for its members before the commencement of the 2022 academic...
Read more

Zambia expects full agreement with IMF on $1.4 billion support plan in mid-2022

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says he expected the country to reach full agreement with the International Monetary Fund in the middle of this year,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.