Former ZESCO board chairperson Mbita Chitala has been urged to report the alleged incidences of corruption highlighted in his latest book to investigative wings.

In his book entitled “Corporate Capture, the Political Economy of Electricity Management in Zambia 2014-2021”, (How Not to Manage a State Enterprise), Dr. Chitala has made numerous allegations of corruption in the energy sector involving former Patriotic Front government officials.

University of Zambia Historian Professor Bizeck Phiri is appealing to Dr. Chitala to report those he has mentioned of being involved in corrupt activities to relevant authorities if he has evidence.

Prof. Phiri says this will help the institutions such as the Police, Drug Enforcement Commission, and the Anti-Corruption Commission to be able to make follow-ups on the allegations.

He has told the local radio station QFM in an interview that it is not enough to put the allegations in a book because of the nature of the topics he is talking about.

And Social Scientist Innocent Kolala believes for Dr. Chitala to put such allegations on paper is an indication enough that he has evidence and can prove his allegations in the courts of law.