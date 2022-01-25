Four youths on Tuesday morning appeared in the Kasama Magistrate Court on charges of assaulting Kasama District Administrative Officer (DAO) Beauty Namukoko.

Appearing before Principal Resident Magistrate, Osward Chibalo, the accused quartet namely; Andrew Sichimba, 27 of Mukulumpe township, Boniface Kaonga, 30 of Musenga township, Nathan Phiri, 23 of Amini village and Costen Kalimwengo 24 of Winberg suburb, pleaded not guilty.

According to Kasama based Radio Mano, the four local youths, suspected to be political cadres, that are allegedly seen captured in a video that has gone viral beating up Ms. Namukoko in her office last Friday for allegedly denying them empowerment.

The four are facing a charge of assault, criminal trespass and theft.

And Magistrate Chibalo has denied the accused bail after the State objected to their lawyer’s application on grounds that none of them is of a fixed abode.

The accused are remanded in custody at Kasama’s Milima Correctional Facility.

This matter has since been adjourned to 27th January, 2022 for commencement of the trial.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema on Sunday took interest in the case.

President Hichilema expressed sadness over the attack on Ms. Namukoko and told police to protect people.

The head of state said the police do not require his instruction to protect citizens, saying this is the more reason that if they are failing to protect the citizens then he, as Republican President, does not need them.

And Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao on Sunday visited Ms. Namukoko who was assaulted by unruly youths suspected to be political cadres over empowerment funds on Friday last week.

Mr. Mbao who visited Ms. Namukoko at her home disclosed that she is recovering well.

Mr. Mbao assured her that government will ensure that public service workers at all levels are protected as they carry out their duties.

He stated that there is no justification for criminality, adding that what transpired is regrettable and should never be repeated.

Mr. Mbao said President Hakainde Hichilema has made it clear that the nation will be governed by the rule of law as such, the law should take its course.

Ms. Namukoko said she wants the law to take its course.