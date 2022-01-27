Youth, Sports, and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu have directed that artistes that benefited from the Youth Empowerment Loans to start paying back with immediate effect.

Mr. Nkandu says failure to pay back as agreed will result in the government taking measures to recover the money that was loaned to the artistes.

Speaking during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka today, Mr. Nkandu said investigations by the Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- and his Ministry have shown that some beneficiaries were faking receipts so that they could collect cash instead of equipent which was supposed to be given to them.

He said the decision to direct the immediate repayment is NOT targeting at artistes that had political affiliation but is necessary as the grace period has elapsed.

And Mr. Nkandu has also clarified that the disbursement of fuel tankers will be done on merit and Cooperatives will be scrutinized.

He said Cooperatives should have membership of not less than 30, with members aged between 18 and 35. Mr. Nkandu has also disclosed that application forms will be given at his office and Provincial administration offices across the country.

He said his Ministry will also advertise in all media spaces tomorrow for oil marketing companies that wish to be incorporated in the disbursement of the fuel tankers.

Mr. Nkandu also disclosed that his Ministry has so far recovered over 2 million Kwacha from beneficiaries under the youth empowerment program.