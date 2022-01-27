9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Minister of Youths and Sports Orders the Beneficiaries of Empowerment funds to start paying back

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Minister of Youths and Sports Orders the Beneficiaries of Empowerment funds to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Youth, Sports, and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu have directed that artistes that benefited from the Youth Empowerment Loans to start paying back with immediate effect.

Mr. Nkandu says failure to pay back as agreed will result in the government taking measures to recover the money that was loaned to the artistes.

Speaking during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka today, Mr. Nkandu said investigations by the Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- and his Ministry have shown that some beneficiaries were faking receipts so that they could collect cash instead of equipent which was supposed to be given to them.

He said the decision to direct the immediate repayment is NOT targeting at artistes that had political affiliation but is necessary as the grace period has elapsed.

And Mr. Nkandu has also clarified that the disbursement of fuel tankers will be done on merit and Cooperatives will be scrutinized.

He said Cooperatives should have membership of not less than 30, with members aged between 18 and 35. Mr. Nkandu has also disclosed that application forms will be given at his office and Provincial administration offices across the country.

He said his Ministry will also advertise in all media spaces tomorrow for oil marketing companies that wish to be incorporated in the disbursement of the fuel tankers.

Mr. Nkandu also disclosed that his Ministry has so far recovered over 2 million Kwacha from beneficiaries under the youth empowerment program.

Previous articleAlbum Review : Bomb$hell – Mfumu Kadzi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Minister of Youths and Sports Orders the Beneficiaries of Empowerment funds to start paying back

Youth, Sports, and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu have directed that artistes that benefited from the Youth Empowerment Loans to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ACC Arrest ZAMRA Director Over Honeybee Pharmacy Saga

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) Director- General and a Principal Regulatory Officer for corrupt practices. Bernice Mwale, aged...
Read more

RB hosts former Botswana President!

General News Chief Editor - 8
Zambia's fourth Republican President Rupiah Bwezani Banda's office has announced that Lieutenant General Seretse Ian Khama, the Former President of the Republic of Botswana...
Read more

Government to review the allocation of Plots in Chililabombwe’s Kamenza Forest Reserve Number 19

General News Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu says the Government will review the allegedly dubious allocation of residential and commercial plots in Chililabombwe’s...
Read more

President Hichilema expected in South Africa for a Two-day Working Visit

General News Chief Editor - 21
President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to undertake a two-day working visit to South Africa from January 26 to 27, 2022. The President will be accompanied...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.