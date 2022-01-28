Civil Rights Activist Brebner Changala has warned that President Hakainde Hichilema is treading on a dangerous path of lies which will make his downfall and that of his government disastrous.

Commenting on the revelation by the South Africa Broadcast Corporation (SABC), a public broadcaster in South Africa that President Hichilema was in that country for a private visit as a guest speaker at a private function, Changala said that confliction statements from the Presidency and the President himself are worrying and a source of concern among Zambians.

Mr. Changala said that President Hichilema is not handling the media and the public with the correct information as there is too much misinformation surrounding his international trips and the general conduct of the government.

“Firstly, and foremost, the President is not handling the media in a manner they are supposed to do in the spirit they showed when they were just sworn in. There is a lot of misinformation coming from the Presidency and the President himself. And mind you the position that President HH is holding is that of the pinnacle, it is one of the first among equals and everybody’s eyes are focused on him,” Changala said.

Mr. Changala said that the Head of State should at all times thrive at issuing statements that are encored on truth and clarity before the people of Zambia start questioning his integrity.

“So he must endeavor at all times to issue statements that are well encored on clarity and truth because simple things like what has just transpired turn to tarnish his integrity, it turn to delete public confidence and make people believe that our colleague is nothing but a bedrock of lies,” he said.

Mr. Changala said that there was nothing wrong with President Hichilema informing Zambians that he was going to South Africa for a private visit as it was within his rights.

Mr. Changala said it is sad that now the receiving country has denied having invited the President but instead has clarified that it was a private visit as a guest at some private function.

Mr. Changala has since warned President Hichilema and the UPND government that such a conflicting statement coming from the highest office has a cost attached to it.

“So if he went to South Africa on a private visit there was nothing wrong to state it like that, if he went to South Africa on an official working visit there was nothing wrong to state it like that again, but the receiving country has clarified that he went there on a private visit and yet at home, he told the nation that he went there on a working visit, these are conflicting statements, there is a cost when a President starts trading in lies, there is a cost. Public confidence will evaporate and that is the beginning of his downfall and the downfall of his administration,” Changala warned.

“Trading on lies has a cost, people of Zambia will lose trust in him, they will in a very disappointing way, he will have no leg to stand on, he will be isolated.”