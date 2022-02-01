Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu has blamed the Patriotic Front Government as being behind all the decisions on mining in Lower Zambezi National Park.
He said the decisions will however be respected.
“The Decision for Mwembeshi Resources Limited was therefore granted by the PF government. Decisions taken by previous governments are binding.”
“The Government wishes to make it clear that NO NEW DECISION has been made by the UPND Government in relation to mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park.”
In respect of this serious matter, there are legacy issues that have to be addressed stemming from the decision by former officials under the Patriotic Front government to overturn the initial decision by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (“ZEMA”) to reject the proposal.
This government is still committed to ensuring that all commitments made, including greening the economy are adhered to, but this will be done in a legal manner and we will therefore not interfere with any institution of governance.
Government will ensure that it exhausts all proper channels to secure a resolution in line with its commitment to the sustainable management of Zambia’s resources.
This means activity that contributes to the economic, environmental and societal development of the country.
Background
In March 2012, Mwembeshi Resources Limited conducted an Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) to undertake Large-Scale Mining activities under Licence No. 15547-HQ-LML in the Lower Zambezi National Park (“the Project”).
The proposed project was considered and rejected by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (“ZEMA”) on August 31, 2012.
Being dissatisfied with the decision of ZEMA, Mwembeshi Resources Limited appealed against the rejection in accordance with the provisions of section 116 of the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011.
The Minister of Lands, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection (as the ministry responsible for the environment was known at the time), Hon Harry Kalaba on 17th January, 2014, allowed the appeal and thereby overturned the decision of ZEMA.
However, Vincent Ziba, Morgan Katati, Noah Zimba, Robert Chimambo, Kasampa J Tembo and David Ngwenyama (the Appellants) filed an appeal to the High Court against the Minister’s decision and obtained a stay of execution of the Minister’s decision (the stay of execution) pending the determination of the appeal.
On 17th October, 2019, the High Court dismissed the Appellants’ Appeal for want of prosecution and further discharged the Stay of Execution.
The effect of the High Court’s ruling was that Mwembeshi Resources Limited was no longer constrained from conducting mining activities in the Lower Zambezi National Park.
The Appellants later lodged an appeal against the decision of the High Court before the Court of Appeal and the same was dismissed on 25th February, 2021.
At the end of the Court process, the approval granted in 2014 had lapsed following the failure to commence project implementation activities within three (3) years from the date of approval.
Mwembeshi Resources Limited therefore re-registered its intention to proceed with the proposed project in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 and Part VIII of the Environmental Protection and Pollution Control (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations, Statutory Instrument No. 28 of 1997.
ZEMA proceeded to consider the submission by Mwembeshi Resources Limited in accordance with the provisions of the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011 (“the Act”) and the EIA Regulations and accordingly approved the project subject to strict conditions under Decision letter No. ZEMA/EIA/EIS/726.
The Decision for Mwembeshi Resources Limited was therefore granted by the PF government.
Decisions taken by previous governments are binding.
The New Dawn Government wishes to assure the nation that there is no cause for alarm as there is NO NEW DECISION HAS BEEN MADE.
How did we end up with irresponsible and cowards as leaders? For how long are you going to blame the previous regime?
That’s why the chief coward has now stopped having press conferences or radio phoning calls.
This is a government of Liars and a conman in state house who promised heaven on earth to get in plot 1 and now blaming PF for everything.Get on with the job
This is exactly what is happening with Forest 27 ..time wasting meanwhile the construction works are going ahead.
Imwe ba LT are you reporters or Confusers? What is backtracking and is Nzovu doing that in this report? No he is just looking for scapegoats. PF is whom he wants to blame for what his government is doing
This matter needs serious wisdom; among them, environmental protection, money and investor confidence. Zema chose environmental protection, PF chose money and UPND is choosing investor confidence. What was Harry Kalaba thinking? Since it was signed and is binding…… the mining will go on.
I thought Bally will fix it!
We care less mr Minister what Peafu did.
Barry Must fix it kra
Time to replace this Minister. A bad decision is a bad decision. Please reverse the decision and let them fight it in court and stand with the people. Zambian lives are stake trusting foreigners to mine in a environmental site. Mines historically have had negative impact where ever you go. There no place on earth with mining activities that is environmentally sustainable. On this one I disagree with UPND. We all know PF was rotten and only there to loot the country.
Am here investing all my hard earned money back home in Tourism and you want to kill Tourism…useless makakas….JUST NO MINING IN THE LOWER ZAMBEZI……POLITICIANS WHY ARE YOU SO EVIL???? Both PF and UPND you’re all useless
Its about time we started holding these Politicians accountable…remember the Arab Spring and what happened to the mighty Hosni Mubarak….We should start mass peaceful protest if the Mining in the Lower Zambezi goes ahead and KICK ALL POLITICIANS OUT OF OFFICE INCLUDING DEMAGOGUE PRESIDENT HH
Very wrong heading, very wrong! The headline should read that Minister blames PF for his government’s decision to proceed with mining.
His statement is struggling to explain that they are bound to the PF agreement, without highlighting that the President (who played a role in the grant of the exploration licence) does have the power to halt the mining.
We have capitalists whose focus is the pursuit of money for the bigger companies.
What’s to stop mining in other national parks now?
Please change that headline!
You can’t put a mine in a game reserve area imwe bambuli ba pompwe? We spoke against this move under PF and we are speaking against it in the Yupeendi. Save animals reserve area whether you have gold, platinum, or emeralds. Lies after lies by these pathological liars. Just how much have you been corrupted with in this inhumane deal. LEAVE LOWER ZAMBEZI N.P alone for crying out loud. H² it’s high time you started behaving. Your insatiable appetite for money from our assets is so worrying.
Barely 5 months in office you’re already cutting dark corners deals to strip Zambia of its assets. Awe sure!
Very clear statement from the minister of Green economy and Environment. In 2019 government in power was a PF government and as expected agreements made by past government are binding. to any in coming government. However, based of the assessment even from this forum the decision to mine in the lower Zambezi is unpopular hinged on firm grounds. Therefore, as a sensible government UPND would not allow mining in the lower Zambezi.