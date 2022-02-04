The UPND has retained the Kabwata parliamentary seat after its candidate Andrew Tayengwa got 13, 574 votes to win the by-election.

PF candidate Clement Tembo was second in the race with 11,192 votes.

Mr. Tayengwa was declared the winner by the returning Officer Hellen Mubita after he obtained 13,574 votes against his closest rival Clement Tembo from PF who polled 11,192 votes.

Socialist Party’s Tripher Ngandu came a distant third after he polled 1,549 votes followed by Chilufya Tayali’s Economic Equity Party who polled 420.

People’s Alliance for Change candidate Sydney Zyambo polled 222, Democartic Party candidate Fred Mubanga obtained 124 votes.

Engiwe Mzyece of the United Independence Party got 63 votes, New Heritage Party’s Kennedy Muyowa obtained 46 votes while Henry Muleya of Patriots for Econonic Progress-PeP only got 30 votes.

Speaking after being declared winner, Mr. Tayengwa said he is committed to ensuring that development is taken to the people of Kabwata with Kamulanga as the first priority.

And UPND Chairman for Elections Garry Nkombo said Kabwata has sent a signal that an election can be won without engaging in violence.

Kabwata Constituency has a total number of 108,729 registered voters.