The UPND has retained the Kabwata parliamentary seat after its candidate Andrew Tayengwa got 13, 574 votes to win the by-election.
PF candidate Clement Tembo was second in the race with 11,192 votes.
Mr. Tayengwa was declared the winner by the returning Officer Hellen Mubita after he obtained 13,574 votes against his closest rival Clement Tembo from PF who polled 11,192 votes.
Socialist Party’s Tripher Ngandu came a distant third after he polled 1,549 votes followed by Chilufya Tayali’s Economic Equity Party who polled 420.
People’s Alliance for Change candidate Sydney Zyambo polled 222, Democartic Party candidate Fred Mubanga obtained 124 votes.
Engiwe Mzyece of the United Independence Party got 63 votes, New Heritage Party’s Kennedy Muyowa obtained 46 votes while Henry Muleya of Patriots for Econonic Progress-PeP only got 30 votes.
Speaking after being declared winner, Mr. Tayengwa said he is committed to ensuring that development is taken to the people of Kabwata with Kamulanga as the first priority.
And UPND Chairman for Elections Garry Nkombo said Kabwata has sent a signal that an election can be won without engaging in violence.
Kabwata Constituency has a total number of 108,729 registered voters.
Congratulations UPND. Quite scary how close the thieving PF managed to come!
Congratulations UPND! Power needs to reside with leaders who respect the owners of power…..WE THE PEOPLE.
Criminal enterprise, just remain there as an opposition for checks & balance chapwa!
Congratulations to Andrew Teyengwa! Glad PF lost …… a bunch of wrong people for the country, especially the younger generation in Zambia.
How many times have we told these political commentators called opposition leaders to transform and start organizing their parties. Most of them don’t even have a section chairman or councilor anywhere in the country and want to win Kabwata. Congratulations UPND
This will be the trend of all bye elections in the country, PF should not even say we did well, the bottom line is that they lost. Period
It’s a victory no excuses please.
I think the last swing must have been made because of CK. That man is not good for PF. He represents lies coupled with a bad history of hate speech based on tribal lines. I think Clement may have clinched it had he been an independent candidate.
Opposition please leave social media commentary, go on the ground and start organizing your parties, we want a strong opposition, but you are all over just issuing statements every day, as for PF Amos Chanda correctly advised that you cant just be issuing statements and moving around lifting weights called binoculases and thinking you will win elections. Hamududu who even produced an MP is constantly trying to organize his party more. Repent
Beginning of a life party or one party state in Zambia. But the only difference this time is that the One party state is entirely designed & implemented by the voters. Ooops! Disagree with me but let’s wait and see.
Congratulations to Andrew Tayengwa and
UPND.But they need to reflect what made
Zambians to give PF so many votes.Bally
And your team sit down and see why Zambians have decided to vote in this way?
Is it fuel prices or cost of living?
When we talk of PF strongholds in Zambia, we talking of Northern & Lusaka provinces, when we talk of PF strongholds in Lusaka, we first & foremost talking of (before anything else,Kabwata. This is the home of there current president(it’s like HH losing an election in Monze). I guess you all understand what I’m trying to say. How then will given lubinda & his pf win a ward in choma? Remember in Kabwata they walked there, whereas in Choma, they ll need to drive there including b&b.
Kabwata is done. We need effective MPs, For us in Lusaka in PHI it is now one week without water and Lusaka water is not telling us anything. Our MP should come to our rescue please
@ Moto
I personally think people voted for the candidate and not the party. Clement was a better suited candidate for Kabwata but the party he stood on was just too bitter for some to swallow.
upnd’s police, Billiam Wanda and M’bvious Owaliteta put kabwata and ECZ under siege. Couple that with premarked ballots. The results speak for themselves. Very reliable source.
I can’t congratulate this lie.
So that guy in ECZ reflector wanted upnd to win. This election falls below pa. Dishonesty detected and what’s hidden in the dark will be exposed one day. There is no way upnd could win that election.
LELO LELO, PANGA FRATERNITY!
Finally P.F passed away in Kabwata after a long illness. We can now see the end of mad rants from the likes of B1noculars [email protected], L.t Troll, Bowman & the likes. Watch the tics finally drop off the P.F carcass, as these seasoned crooks stop pouring their illicitly gain cash into flogging a dead horse, whilst they begin defecting one by one, & die like UNIP in oblivion.
ALL I CAN SAY OS HAPPY DAYS!
TH0RN IN THE [email protected], WAYAMBA B0LA YAMALILISHO??
UK0SE MUNE, burial arrangements & gathering for the Late P.F is currently taking place @ General Banyala za yello’s residence & you are welcome to attend.
Opposition for life izavuta, especially that you tu P.F became so DELUDED & believed your Panga Fraternity will be in power forever!
K0SENI..
#14 Thorn in the Flesh
February 4, 2022 At 8:43 am
Hehehehe………Thorn……….
We told you and kapaya………..
Stock up on BP and depression medications………
10 years is a long time to be getting hits like this……….
When we said PF can not win anything without violence and bribes, you will soon know what we meant………
No DMMU Hampers,………No Win
No Kasaka ka Ndalama….No Win
No jomba jomba…………….No Win
No Rebranding………………Ku Wire
It’s that simple & clear.
Ka Post Mortem 2.0 ….. Loading..!!
2026 bouncing back….TheLiz No
HAS TR1BAL (flip flopping) BIG MKOSHI FAINTED YET?
Dull big lufumo, always appears to back the wrong horse these days. Maybe he should join bet 12X
Yes a vote for Upnd is express permission for 1. IMF conditions, 2.incessantly travelling president (vasco dagaming), 3. corruption in Government, 4. a biased fight again corruption, 5. hooliganism on the streets, 6.threats from the upnd youths, 7. delayed employment of 30 thousand civil servants 8. cipante pante statements and operation, 9.Ministers wifes in key public institutions, 10.flip flop fuel pricing, abuse (misapplication and misappropriation) of public funds by a president going to launch a friend’s book. 11.Media threatsand harassment of journalists. 12.Cadre policing. 13.Coercing judges. Talk about lies, lies and lies. This are real issues you already know. You voted upnd, we…
The party of yesterday lost because they have not changed tactics: hate speech, divisiveness, malice and lies. Zambians are smart people and don’t like these things. Mature and objective checks and balances is what is required to build credibility in the eyes of the citizenery.