Mighty Mufulira Wanderers picked up their third consecutive win over the weekend to keep alive their chances of climbing into the top four in Division One.

Mighty thrashed Livingstone Pirates 2-0 at Shinde Stadium on Saturday to edge closer to the top four promotion slots.

Joseph Mumbi and Patson Kwataine scored a goal each in this Week 22 match.

Wanderers are eighth on the table with 31 points three away from the top four after 22 matches played.

Meanwhile, Lumwana Radiants have opened a three point lead in Division One following a 2-0 win over Nchanga Rangers at home in the North Western Province.

Striker Josphat Kasusu and Richard Zulu scored the goals that moved Lumwana to 43 points.

Second placed Napsa remained on 40 points after a 2-1 home loss against Young Green Buffaloes in the Lusaka derby.

FC Muza stayed fourth on 39 points after Young Green Eagles 1-2 away in Kafue.

Fourth placed Jumulo thumped Quattro Kalumbila 3-0 to move to 34 points after 22 matches played.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 22 Results

Police College 0-2 KYSA

Jumulo 3-0 Quattro Kalumbila

City of Lusaka 1-0 ZESCO Malaiti Rangers

Gomes 1-0 Luapula Green Eagles

Lumwana Radiants 2-0 Nchanga Rangers

Kitwe United 1-0 Trident

Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 Livingstone Pirates

NAPSA Stars 1-2 Young Buffaloes

Young Green Eagles 1-2 FC MUZA