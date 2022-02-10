Patriotic Front Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda today refused to have a meeting with a delegation from the American Embassy who had earlier requested for a meeting with the Patriotic Front leadership.

According to a statement released to the media by PF media director Antonio Mwanza, this happened when the US Political Unit Chief Madam Alexandra King Pile and her counterpart, Mr. David Chibanda, the Political Specialist at the Embassy visited the PF Secretariat along Panganani Road in Lusaka this afternoon.

Hon. Lubinda told the duo that he would not meet them or anyone from the American Embassy until the American Embassy in Lusaka responds to a letter that he had written the Embassy, two months ago, protesting the remarks, President Joe Biden made against the Patriotic Front at the UN General Assembly last September.

Hon. Lubinda refused to engage Madam Pile and Mr. Chibanda saying he could not proceed to engage with the American Embassy until they responded to the numerous matters that he raised in his protest letter against Mr. Biden’s remarks were first addressed. Mr. Lubinda said it would be an act of hypocrisy and a lack of courtesy for the American Embassy to sweep the many critical issues that he raised in his letter under the carpet and pretend that nothing happened.

The Acting President was flanked by Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, Acting Secretary-General and Hon. Stephen Kampyongo who is the Party’s Chief Whip in Parliament.