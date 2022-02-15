9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

ZANACO CEO is African Female Leader of the Year

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy ZANACO CEO is African Female Leader of the Year
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zanaco Plc Chief Executive Officer Mukwandi Chibesakunda has jointly-won the African Female Leader of the Year Award, jointly alongside, Nigeria’s Stella Fubara-Director of International Operations at Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

The African Female Leader of the Year Award recognizes African women who have defied the odds, risen above the patriarchal systems on the continent to positively influence women to aspire for excellence in various fields, and is awarded by the United Kingdom based, African Leadership Magazine.

The Awards are a premier vote-based endorsement- a process entirely determined by Africans’ votes across the world.

This is the first time a Zambian has been nominated and won the prestigious Award.

Mrs. Chibesakunda, a seasoned banker, joins leadership figures who have been awarded in various categories including; President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, who received African Political Leader of the Year, Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, African Peace & security Leader of the Year and Egyptian Football Star, Mo Salah, ALM, Young African Person of the Year.

Mrs Chibesakunda’s award nomination was as a result of her contribution to Zambia’s economic growth through driving access to finance and governance.

Commenting on the development, Mrs Chibesakunda said it is an honour to have been recognised in this most prestigious manner on behalf of other countrymen and women.

This is contained in a statement issued by ZANACO Head of Communications Verona Nkolola.

Previous articleTwo people killed after a goods train and a fuel tanker truck collided in Kapiri Mposhi
Next articleZambia Police must do the right thing and prove whether or not Chilekwa had been tortured

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia Police must do the right thing and prove whether or not Chilekwa had been tortured

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has said that it has no mandate to issue a statement on behalf of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Neria’s Investments fails to deliver fertiliser despite being fully paid by Government

Economy Chief Editor - 19
Dailynation Newspaper reports that scores of farmers in Northern and Muchinga provinces have been left dry after Neria’s Investments failed to deliver fertiliser despite...
Read more

UPND Alliance praises President Hichilema on Black Mountain Decision

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The UPND Alliance has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for the decision to give part of the copper slug dump popularly known as the Black...
Read more

Zambia and DRC discuss build road link Solwezi in Zambia and the City of Likasi in the DRC

Economy Chief Editor - 7
Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi has said that Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) must strengthen economic and...
Read more

Minister of Green Economy Expresses happiness with the clean up taking at local Mine

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu has expressed happiness with the clean up taking place at Rongxing Mineral Processing Plant on the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.