Zanaco Plc Chief Executive Officer Mukwandi Chibesakunda has jointly-won the African Female Leader of the Year Award, jointly alongside, Nigeria’s Stella Fubara-Director of International Operations at Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

The African Female Leader of the Year Award recognizes African women who have defied the odds, risen above the patriarchal systems on the continent to positively influence women to aspire for excellence in various fields, and is awarded by the United Kingdom based, African Leadership Magazine.

The Awards are a premier vote-based endorsement- a process entirely determined by Africans’ votes across the world.

This is the first time a Zambian has been nominated and won the prestigious Award.

Mrs. Chibesakunda, a seasoned banker, joins leadership figures who have been awarded in various categories including; President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, who received African Political Leader of the Year, Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, African Peace & security Leader of the Year and Egyptian Football Star, Mo Salah, ALM, Young African Person of the Year.

Mrs Chibesakunda’s award nomination was as a result of her contribution to Zambia’s economic growth through driving access to finance and governance.

Commenting on the development, Mrs Chibesakunda said it is an honour to have been recognised in this most prestigious manner on behalf of other countrymen and women.

This is contained in a statement issued by ZANACO Head of Communications Verona Nkolola.