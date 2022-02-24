Zambian striker Friday Samu is looking forward to his debut KZN derby this Friday when his new club Maritzburg United hosts Golden Arrows.

The KZN derby will be Samu’s third competitive match for Maritzburg since joining the South Africa PSL club in January from Green Buffaloes.

Twelfth placed Maritzburg and number 10 side Arrows have 18 and 22 points from 19 and 18 games played respectively.

Arrows won the KZN derby first leg fixture 2-1 at home last August in Durban.

Samu heads into the match after netting his first goal plus an assist for Maritzburg in their 2-1 home win over SuperSport United on February 15 that came a week after the latter beat them 1-0 to eliminate them from the Nedbank Cup on his debut.

“This is a very important game and we need the three points for us as a team,” Samu said in a pre-match interview.

“I am very excited but I know it will not be easy and I know it will require a lot of hard work. We will do our best and I will also do my best.

“But I need to push myself and improve every day in training because this league is very competitive.”

Samu admitted that with his first goal coming in his second match for Maritzburg, the burden of expectations are now high to meet the Zambian benchmark in the PSL set by Collins Mbesuma.

“Collins is a big name and has done a lot in South Africa. I will try and do my best-maybe more to achieve my goals,” Samu said.