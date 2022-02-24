The Ministry of Justice has acknowledged that the Public Order Act in its current form is inadequate and requires to be amended to ensure that power is given to citizens to exercise their rights as enshrined in the republican constitution.

Speaking during a stakeholder’s engagement meeting on Public Order Management and Legal Framework agenda in Lusaka today, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice Mwenya Bwalya says without free public discussion on social, economic and political issues as well as public education and enlightenment which are essential to proper functioning and execution of government, it is impossible to foster the strengthening of the rule of law.

Ms Bwalya said in an effort to uphold the rule of law, protect human rights and to ensure that public order is managed, the public order act will be reviewed.

She has since assured the new dawn administration’s commitment to give independence to the police in the enforcement of the act and to put in place mechanisms that will allow for the reform in the manner in which regulation of public assemblies and processions are managed.

And Governance, Elections Advocacy and Research Services -GEARS- Initiative, the organizers of the workshop through its Executive Director MacDonald Chipenzi hopes government will not remain silent on repealing this act as it needs serious attention.