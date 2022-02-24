9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 24, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Public Order Act in its current form is inadequate and requires to be amended-Government

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Public Order Act in its current form is inadequate and requires to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Justice has acknowledged that the Public Order Act in its current form is inadequate and requires to be amended to ensure that power is given to citizens to exercise their rights as enshrined in the republican constitution.

Speaking during a stakeholder’s engagement meeting on Public Order Management and Legal Framework agenda in Lusaka today, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice Mwenya Bwalya says without free public discussion on social, economic and political issues as well as public education and enlightenment which are essential to proper functioning and execution of government, it is impossible to foster the strengthening of the rule of law.

Ms Bwalya said in an effort to uphold the rule of law, protect human rights and to ensure that public order is managed, the public order act will be reviewed.

She has since assured the new dawn administration’s commitment to give independence to the police in the enforcement of the act and to put in place mechanisms that will allow for the reform in the manner in which regulation of public assemblies and processions are managed.

And Governance, Elections Advocacy and Research Services -GEARS- Initiative, the organizers of the workshop through its Executive Director MacDonald Chipenzi hopes government will not remain silent on repealing this act as it needs serious attention.

Previous articleSamu Looking Forward to His Debut KZN Derby on Friday

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Public Order Act in its current form is inadequate and requires to be amended-Government

The Ministry of Justice has acknowledged that the Public Order Act in its current form is inadequate and requires...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

570 bales of Salaula intercepted by ZRA

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Zambia Revenue Authority has intercepted a truck laden with 570 Bales of used clothing (salaula) on the northern route worth about K700,000. This consignment...
Read more

Bishop Mambo defends HH’s visit to see the Pope

General News Chief Editor - 6
By Bishop John Mambo I wish to express my profound regret on some of our Christian groups that have vehemently and hysterically condemned our Republican...
Read more

Maurice Jangulo is too close to key leaders in UPND government to be Investigated-Fred M’membe

General News Chief Editor - 15
Socialist Party President Fred M'membe has reiterated his challenge to the United Party for National Development(UPND) government to explain why it single-sourced Maurice Jangulo's...
Read more

Harvesting, Trading, and Exportation of Mukula Timber Logs Remains in Force-Cabinet

General News Chief Editor - 5
Cabinet has said that the ban which was imposed by the government on the harvesting, trading, and exportation of Mukula timber logs remains in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.