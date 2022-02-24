The country’s annual inflation for February 2022 has reduced to 14.2 percent from 15.1 percent recorded in January, 2022.

Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS-Interim Statistician-General Mulenga Musepa says the slowdown in annual inflation was mainly attributed to the easing in prices of some food and non-food items.

And Mr Musepa said that Zambia recorded a trade surplus of K6.5 billion in January 2022 compared to a surplus of k6.8 billion in December 2021, representing a 4.7 percent decrease.

He explained that exports mainly comprising domestically produced goods, decreased by 6.0 percent to K16.7 billion in January 2022 from K17.7 billion in December 2021.

Mr Musepa said that this was mainly on account of a 30.8, 3.4 and 19.8 percent decrease in export earnings from consumer goods, intermediate goods, and capital goods, respectively.

He also noted a decrease in imports by 6.9 percent to K10.2 billion in January 2022 from K10.9 billion in December 2021 mainly as a result of 18.2 and 23.5 percent decrease in import bills of capital goods and consumer goods, respectively.

Further, Mr. Musepa said that the total trade for the month of January 2022 was K26.8 billion while that of 2021 for the same month was K25.7 billion, representing a 4.5 percent increase.