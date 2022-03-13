9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Arrows and Napsa Join Nkana and Eagles in 2022 ABSA Cup Semifinals

The 2022 ABSA Cup semifinal lineup is complete after Red Arrows and Napsa Stars joined Nkana and Green Eagles in the last four following victories in their respective quarterfinal doubleheader dates on Sunday at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Arrows beat Nkwazi 3-0 to become the only team in this year’s competition not to see their quarterfinal settled on shootouts.

Alessane Diarra, George Simbayambaya and George Mendu scored for Arrows to see the 2013 champions through to the next round.

Napsa advanced to the last four after a 7-6 post-match penalty victory over Green Buffaloes at the end of a 1-1 draw.

Martin Njobvu put Buffaloes ahead in the 9th minute but Simon Nkhata leveled in the 30th minute before the match was decided by spot-kicks.

And on Saturday at the same venue, Nkana went through 5-4 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 fulltime draw against Lumwana Radiants.

Joseph Chanda put Lumwana ahead in the 7th minute but Oliver Lumbiya leveled matters in the 57th minute on their way to the lottery of spot-kicks.

And the record six-time ABSA Cup champions Zesco United lost 4-3 on post-match penalties to Green Eagles following a 2-2 draw.

In the semifinals, Nkana will face Napsa Stars while Eagles meet Arrows on April 2 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

