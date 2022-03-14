Minister of Infrastructure, Housing & Urban Development has said that there will be a reason for everyone that will be blacklisted.

In a statement to the media, the Minister said that it is not true that the blacklisting is a strategy to unjustifiably victimize Zambian-owned businesses.

Mr. Milupi said that following President Hakainde Hichilema’s announcement that all contractors and suppliers who engaged in fraudulent dealings with the government will be blacklisted, is not punishment and punishment of Zambian businesses is not the rationale behind this decisive action by your government.

“Everyone who will be blacklisted, there will be a reason why. People that would have done something that is obviously wrong, they got money and didn’t undertake the work or work that was substandard, are the ones who will be blacklisted.

“We have a lot of roads where the work was so poor and the people who are suffering for that are the citizens.

“We are, therefore, through this blacklisting, protecting the citizens and the communities from future wrongs being done by these same people. This is why we are serious with the three parameters; right price, right quality, and specified time-frame. People who have failed to do that, they have lost the country a lot of money.

“People don’t realize that the money you were seeing was thrown all over, it was coming from these contracts. Because money went into their pockets, work was not done at all. How come now that we are in office, the people with money to throw around, all of a sudden have disappeared, ” concluded the statement