Thirty Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament (MPs) have been suspended from the National Assembly for 30 days for breaching parliamentary privileges in accordance with section 22 of the powers and privileges Act.

In her ruling, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Attractor Chisangano, said this action has been taken in the wake of the behaviour the 30 MPs exhibited when they protested against the budget debate on head 101 in December last year, thereby disturbing parliamentary proceedings.

The suspension is effective today, 15th March 2022 and will go on until Wednesday 13th April 2022.

However, the suspension for Chawama (PF) Member of Parliament, Tasila Lungu, will run from Monday 21st March 2022 to 19th April 2020 as she is currently at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Committee in the United Kingdom with the Speaker of National Assembly, Nelly Mutti.

“In view of this, I wish to invoke the provisions of Section 28, part 2 of the National Assembly powers and privileges Act as follows; Number 28 part 2 states that where a member is found to have committed contempt of a serious nature and none of the other penalties are sufficient for the contempt committed by the member, the Speaker shall on the resolution of the Assembly, suspend the member from the Assembly for a period not exceeding 30 days,” she said.

In addressing the 30 suspended PF MPs, Ms. Chisangano said the House was extremely displeased by their gross misconduct of carrying out a protest in the chamber thereby disrupting the proceedings of parliament.

Ms. Chisangano stated that the dishonourable conduct diminishes the respect due to the members of the House as it is a House of Honour, decorum and dignity which commands exemplary conduct which is above reproach.

“I wish to make it clear that I will not tolerate gross indiscipline and misconduct from you or any member of the House. The honour, decorum and dignity of the House must be protected and preserved at all times,” she added.

The Deputy Speaker has since urged the suspended Members of Parliament to reflect seriously on their conduct and in future ensure that they behave in a manner befitting a Member of Parliament.

Ms. Chisangano also directed that the leader of the opposition, Brian Mundubile and Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Christopher Kangombe should cease to be members of the Privileges and Absences Committee with immediate effect following the protest in accordance with standing order number 190 number 6 of 2021.

“Honorable Members, according to Standing order 190 number 6 of 2021, any member of the committee found guilty of misconduct shall lose his or her membership to the committee with immediate effect”, she said.

She said the members to replace the two on the committee will be announced in due course.