The film directed by Mutembo Ndeke and executively produced by Jakob Hoff is getting International wins and recognition. The short film “Tazara” was released on the 11th December 2021 on the official Mumba Yachi YouTube channel. And since then it has excited Film award organizations around the globe for film submission.

It is based on a true story between a Tanzanian man and Zambian woman set in the seventies when the Tazara railway between the two countries was being constructed. The fascinating African film touches on the universal “love affair” relations divided by borders and doomed by the reality of life, politics and a historical reminder of an ambitious Pan African infrastructure project. That still presently is in function and connecting people from the two African nations. The film is distinctly carried by a beautiful original music written and composed by Mumba Yachi dubbed “Tazara” off his upcoming music project to be released mid this year produced at the Bamboo music production studios.

The film is the only African production that been awarded in the Paris Film awards (France) in recognition of excellence in film making and scooped the award for “Best Indie short film”. In addition, it got an honorable mention in the Tokyo film awards in Japan. And has been officially selected in the Milan Gold awards (Italy), Best short film awards (United Kingdom) as well as the Think Shorts (United Kingdom).