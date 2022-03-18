President Hakainde Hichilema has said late Zambia’s fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda will be remembered as a gallant leader that fought for the betterment of his country.

President Hichilema said the late president Banda was a man of integrity who promoted national unity, peace and harmony.

The Head of State said this during a state funeral church service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka today.

The President stated that the late former president strove to unite the country at all times.

“In a country where sometimes some of us try to drive more issues of division, yet there are many things that unite us. The things that unite us must override the few things that divide us,” President Hichilema said.

He said the late Mr. Banda will be remembered for his humility and how he always looked at people from their positive side.



President Hichilema said the late former president gave each one attention even when they had a different point of view.

Mr. Hichilema said the late president Banda had a good sense of humour and a big heart for the people.

The Head of State described the late Banda as a person who created a calm environment even when there was tension.

He has since encouraged the Banda family to look up to God for strength and comfort during the difficult period.

“We don’t just mourn RB, but we celebrate him as a selfless and loving father, husband, and grandfather. His was a life well lived and left many memories. We will always be grateful for his life. He has left us with memories and a legacy that will last forever,” he added.

President Hichilema further urged the youths in the country to learn from the freedom fighters on how they fought together from different parts of the country for one purpose, which is to liberate the country.

“Ours is to love each other, work together to foster social, national and economic development for the benefit of the people,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Banda family for allowing the government to give the late former president a befitting send off as a way of honouring him for everything he had done for the country.

The Head of State also thanked the foreign dignitaries for their support and for attending the funeral.

And in a sermon, Dean and Vicar General of the Anglican Diocese of Lusaka, Canon Charley Thomas, encouraged the citizens of Zambia to celebrate the life of the late former president as he had lived a full and faithful life.

Rev. Thomas said the late Mr. Banda explored the whole potential in him and blessed everyone he interacted with.

He added that the late president Banda’s legacy will live on for many years to come.

The late Mr. Banda died at the age of 85 on March 11, 2022 and has since been buried at the presidential burial site at Embassy Park in Lusaka.

Deceased presidents Kenneth Kaunda, Frederick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa and Michael Sata are buried at the same burial site where three mausoleums have already been erected.

