Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga, says the government recognises the important role science, technology and innovation plays in the development of any country.

Mr. Mulenga said science, technology and innovation are key ingredients to the attainment of Zambia’s vision 2030 of becoming a prosperous middle income country.

“We appreciate the role that science, technology and innovation play in contributing to job creation, enhancing value addition, facilitating easy access to health care services, easing the cost of doing business as well as guaranteeing food security,” he said.

Mr. Mulenga pointed out that the creation of the Ministry for Technology and Science is testimony of the importance that government attaches to technological advancement.

He said this in a speech read for him by Duncan Mulima, the Consul General at the Consulate of the Republic of Zambia in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates during the launch of Zambia’s innovation week at the ongoing Dubai 2020 expo.

The minister disclosed that over Zambian 30 innovators and start-ups are showcasing their innovations and initiatives at the Dubai 2020 expo.

He expressed confidence that the innovation week will provide a platform for Zambia to attract investment and create exposure for innovators.

“Use your presence to network and create business linkages that will enhance technological transfer,” he said.

Mr. Mulenga said government will continue to prioritise investment opportunities such as the Dubai 2020 expo.

And speaking at the same event, Plastic for Change Founder, Gladys Mwamba, said her company intends to start manufacturing pavers using plastic.

Ms. Mwamba however appealed to investors to buy into the concept of making pavers using plastic waste.

She said the project is viable as it has the potential to create job opportunities for women and the youths.

“The project has potential to create jobs for our women and youths once we start full production of pavers using plastics. Our aim is to replicate the project in all the 10 provinces of Zambia,” she said.