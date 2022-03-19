9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 19, 2022
type here...
Columns
Updated:

Some Zambians are on social media 24/7 accusing HH of incompetence, is it social media abuse?

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
Columns Some Zambians are on social media 24/7 accusing HH of incompetence, is...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Venus N Msyani

Some Zambians are always on social media accusing president Hakainde Hichilema of incompetence. Is it social media abuse? Would strongly agree with those who argue that it is not.

On Friday 11th of March 2022, when delivering his first state of the nation address to parliament on the application of national values and principles, President Hichilema threatened that UPND administration will vigorously enforce laws on social media.

To justify his threat, the president is accusing social media of promoting hate speech, cybercrime and bullying, and circulating fake news and obscene materials. The same excuse former Patriotic Front (PF) government used to muzzle social media.

It is not clear which laws the Zambian president is referring to as his administration has not produced any cyber law yet.

Most of the time, where there is a law there is a warning. By issuing a warning it means President Hakainde is ready to enforce existing Patriotic Front (PF) crafted cyber laws.

These laws left Zambians who posted and commented on social media in a language that appeared to offend the previous government live in fear and UPND victory was a relief.

Unfortunately, not for a long time. HH warning has messed up the relief. The president has planted the seed of fear. Social media fans will no longer be able to engage on social media freely.

It is not true that Zambians are abusing social media. Hate speech, cybercrime and bullying, fake news and obscene materials are scapegoats.

Most Zambians are online 24/7 because of disappointment. UPND is failing to deliver change they prayed and voted for.

Defamation of the president law is perceived by most Zambians to undermine freedom of expression. Nevertheless, UPND has opted to keep it. Citizens are being arrested for insulting HH. It is not the change most Zambians voted for.

Selective fight against corruption is not the change most Zambians voted for. About 99% of corruption cases being delt with in the country at the moment involve the opposition. Not because the rest are not corrupt but because corruption allegations involving the new dawn administration receive no serious attention.

Civil servants continue to be harassed and attacked by cadres. It is not the change Zambians prayed and voted for.

The president is now threating to vigorously enforce condemned PF crafted cyber laws. Again, it is not the change Zambians prayed and voted for. The list is endless.

The point is that President Hakainde should let social media be. Spending 24/7 online accusing him of incompetence is not social media abuse. It is freedom of expression Zambians voted for on August 12th 2021.

Previous articleIraq Beat Chipolopolo
Next articleThere is a need to quickly address the chaos at the Black Mountain

1 COMMENT

  1. The social media he is condemning now made him president. Its being abused now because he is president.

    Hakanide has forgotten how he abused social media. He spread a lot of fake news that helped him get plot 1.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Family members, friends pay tribute to RB

Family and friends of the late fourth republican President Rupiah Banda have described him as a selfless man who...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Masebo is right about propaganda on drugs

Columns editor - 9
By Isaac Mwanza Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has accused some suppliers of medicines and medical supplies whose contracts were cancelled of mounting a strong propaganda...
Read more

President Hakainde Hichilema’s refusal to shift to State House Costing the Zambian Taxpayers

Columns Chief Editor - 17
By Edwin LIFWEKELO, PF Deputy Media Director PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema should climb down from his perch of pride and save the nation millions of...
Read more

NATO provoked the war between Russia and Ukraine

Columns Chief Editor - 32
By Fred M'membe The war in Ukraine is ushering in a new period of heightened danger in world politics and the threat of a global...
Read more

I remember President Rupiah Banda by his amazing short-lived economic performance

Columns Chief Editor - 21
By Edward Chisanga In order to explain the late President Banda’s economic performance, for which I remember him, I show below in Figures 1, 2,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.