The case in which UPND Provincial Coordinator for Luapula George Nsonga is facing one count of defilement has been adjourned to Thursday this week – March 24, 2022 – for commencement of trial and ruling on the bail application.

This follows an application by the defense lawyer to have the matter adjourned.

Magistrate Moses Mulenga said the court was in receipt of the Notice of Adjournment from the lawyer who is representing the accused person.

Magistrate Mulenga stated that he will allow the adjournment of the matter hoping that the defendant will not accuse the State of delaying the case.

He said it was unfortunate that the defense lawyer did not inform the accused about his notice of adjournment.

“In normal circumstances, your lawyer is supposed to discuss with you about the application for adjournment since you are the one who has engaged him to represent you. It is unfortunate that he never discussed it with you,” said Magistrate Mulenga.

Magistrate Mulenga added that he will therefore also make the ruling of the bail application on the same date.

Earlier, Senior Public Prosecutor Susan Chilumba told the court that they were ready to commence with trial today with six witnesses that were available.

“Unfortunately we are in receipt of the notice of adjournment of this matter from the lawyer representing the accused. At this point we take it as a way to delay the matter,” said Mrs Chilumba.

She noted that this was the second time the six witnesses were coming to court to testify over the matter including the victim.

The State has no objection to the matter being adjourned to Thursday as long as the accused person ensures that his lawyer appears on the material date in the interest of justice, she said.

Particulars of the offense are that on March 9, 2022 in Mansa District, George Nsonga willfully and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a minor below the age of 16 contrary to Section 138 clause 1 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, as amended by Act No. 15 of 2005 and Act No. 2 of 2011.