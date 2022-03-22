9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

UPND Provincial Official’s Case of defiling a Minor Adjourned

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
Rural News UPND Provincial Official's Case of defiling a Minor Adjourned
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The case in which UPND Provincial Coordinator for Luapula George Nsonga is facing one count of defilement has been adjourned to Thursday this week – March 24, 2022 – for commencement of trial and ruling on the bail application.

This follows an application by the defense lawyer to have the matter adjourned.

Magistrate Moses Mulenga said the court was in receipt of the Notice of Adjournment from the lawyer who is representing the accused person.

Magistrate Mulenga stated that he will allow the adjournment of the matter hoping that the defendant will not accuse the State of delaying the case.

He said it was unfortunate that the defense lawyer did not inform the accused about his notice of adjournment.

“In normal circumstances, your lawyer is supposed to discuss with you about the application for adjournment since you are the one who has engaged him to represent you. It is unfortunate that he never discussed it with you,” said Magistrate Mulenga.

Magistrate Mulenga added that he will therefore also make the ruling of the bail application on the same date.

Earlier, Senior Public Prosecutor Susan Chilumba told the court that they were ready to commence with trial today with six witnesses that were available.

“Unfortunately we are in receipt of the notice of adjournment of this matter from the lawyer representing the accused. At this point we take it as a way to delay the matter,” said Mrs Chilumba.

She noted that this was the second time the six witnesses were coming to court to testify over the matter including the victim.

The State has no objection to the matter being adjourned to Thursday as long as the accused person ensures that his lawyer appears on the material date in the interest of justice, she said.

Particulars of the offense are that on March 9, 2022 in Mansa District, George Nsonga willfully and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a minor below the age of 16 contrary to Section 138 clause 1 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, as amended by Act No. 15 of 2005 and Act No. 2 of 2011.

Previous articleWood extraction attributed to the country’s deforestation
Next articleMinister of Education Commends Swiss Foundation for Constructing 4 Classroom Blocks

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana Still Studying Fan Ban Ruling

Nkana Football Club is studying the FAZ Disciplinary Committee judgment that has banned Kalampa from allowing fans for their...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Women livelihood programme launched in Mufumbwe wards

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Government in Mufumbwe district has successfully launched the Supporting Women’s Livelihoods – (SWL) programme to be implemented in 12 selected wards out of the...
Read more

7-year-old boy accidentally shots himself with a homemade gun

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
In an incident that has left a family in deep shock and sorrow, a 7-year-old boy of Kalumbila district has accidentally shot himself with...
Read more

76- year- old man assaulted by his wife and children on allegations practicing witchcraft.

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
A 76- year- old man of Poya village in Shiwang'andu district has been assaulted by his wife and biological children on allegations that he...
Read more

North Western PS urges chiefs to be involved in planning CDF utilisation

Rural News editor - 0
North-western province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi, has called on traditional leaders to take keen interest in the utilisation of the K25.7 million Constituency Development...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.