Thursday, March 24, 2022
Sports
Red Arrows Keep 8-Point Lead, Zesco Held At Eagles

Stalemates characterised Thursday’s action in the top three of the FAZ Super League.

At Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, leaders Red Arrows finished 0-0 against Power Dynamos.

The result sees Arrows maintain their eight-point lead with six games left to play.

It was the same situation in Choma where second placed Zesco United finished scoreless with Green Eagles.

Zesco and Eagles are tied on 48 points after the visitors finally picked up a point over their hosts after losing their last two competitive meetings this season.

Meanwhile, fifth placed Green Buffaloes failed to replace Nkana at number four after drawing 1-1 with Kafue Celtic at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Harry Milanzi Jnr put Buffaloes ahead in the 40th minute but Maxwell Mulutula equalized in the 62nd minute for the fourth from bottom new boys.

Buffaloes have 40 points, one behind Nkana.

Meanwhile at Levy Mwanawasa  Stadium in Ndola, mid-table side Forest Rangers beat relegation battlers Chambishi  2-0  thanks to a Quadri Kola  29th minute penalty and a 84th minute goal from  Clifford Mulenga.

