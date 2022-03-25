“She is creating a diversionary tactic away from the deep crises facing the Ministry of Health”

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

A disturbing report emerged last evening that the Minister of Health, Hon. Silvia Masebo had fired five directors at her Ministry and at the Public Service Management Division (PSMD).

Ministry of Health Permanent Permanent Secretary (Administration), Dr George Magwende confirmed that the Ministry has suspended five officers; Director – Human Resource, Frederick Mwila and his assistant, Dennis Siamphwisi, Director- Planning, Henry Kasembe, Chief Human Resource Administrator, Ireen Bwalya, and Senior Human Resource Officer, James Makasa.

Also affected is Mrs Peggy Chirwa, Director at Public Service Management Service Division (PSMD) under Recruitment and Placement, who has allegedly been fired.

The six are accused of promoting irregularities during the delayed process to recruit the 11,200 health workers.

This came to light, especially during the case of a radiographer, whose letter of employment was leaked to social media.

It must be made very clear that the employment, discipline and termination of employment of a public officer is the sole constitutional preserve of the President, delegated through relevant Public Service Commissions.

ARTICLE 185 provides:

Public Officers

(1) The President has, in accordance with and subject to the other provisions of this Constitution, the power to:

(a) appoint and confirm public officers;

(b) exercise disciplinary control over public officers; and

(c) terminate the employment of a public officer.

(2) The President’s functions, as specified in clause (1), shall be exercised by the relevant Service Commission as specified in this Constitution and as prescribed.

(4) A function of a service commission may be delegated to a public officer, as prescribed.

It has been reported that the suspension and dismissal have been done at the instigation and direction of the Minister of Health, Hon Silvia Masebo. In this case Masebo and her team must be alive to the constitutional provisions and the consequences of the breach.

But clearly, this is a side-show designed to divert our attention to a matter that has raised anxieties and preoccupied the nation with a concern-the critical shortage of medicines and medical supplies in hospitals and Clinics.

Shortage of Medicines and Medical Supplies

A critical shortage of medicines and medical supplies have hit hospitals in the last six months and has also affected ancillary facilities such as laboratories. In many cases, laboratories have shut down due to a lack of consumables and reagents. Patients have been advised to send laboratory samples to private facilities and forced to buy medicines from private pharmacies.

Masebo and her technical team have not bought any medicine and medical supplies in the last six months claiming that they are re-organising the sub-sector. With the medicine and medical supplies left by the Patriotic Front Government running out, hospital operations country-wide have been adversely affected. Masebo has strangely directed hospitals to use, in the interim, monthly grants sent to hospitals for operations and administration, to buy medicines.

In Zambia, the purchase of medicines and medical supplies is the statutory preserve of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) (formerly Medical Stores). Therefore this directive is not only illegal but constitutes the misapplication and misuse of public resources and will likely attract audit queries. She should ask someone near her; Anna Chifungula, the newly appointed Board Chairperson for the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) as she is one of the best Auditor-Generals this country has ever produced.

Conclusion

It is interesting to note that President Hakainde Hichilema took time to spend time at Ndeke House, the Ministry Headquarters, to familiarize himself with the challenges the Ministry is facing in the recruitment of the 11,200 workers and the critical shortage of medicines in hospitals. However, checking his views about the crisis as posted on his Facebook page, reveals a worrying scenario. He has regurgitated what constitutes the lies and narrative that Masebo has peddled to the nation, in the last six months.

President Hakainde Hichilema blames procurement, legacy issues such as pilferage and corruption, as factors affecting the timely delivery of medicines to hospitals. The actions were so far taken by Masebo, to reinvent the wheel, abandon a working system that has taken decades to establish and refine with cooperating partners, and her quest to tackle the alleged corruption, has collapsed the health care system resulting in the critical shortage of medicines and medical supplies in hospitals in the last six months.

The numerous deaths that have occurred during this period and attributed to this confusing scenario must be documented and Masebo and her team made to account.