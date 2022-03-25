Vice President Mutale Nalumungo says skills development coupled with a mindset change is required to will bring about positive change in the socio-economic development of the nation.

Mrs. Nalumango notes that mindset change and skills development are critical for the socio economic development of the nation especially that Zambia is a Christian nation.

Speaking when she officially opened the over 2 Million USD Bethel International Youth Resource Center in Chilanga District yesterday morning, Mrs. Nalumango said national values and principles based on Christianity should be imbedded in the country’s young people for them to empower themselves and contribute effectively to the country’s transformation agenda.

She observed that the opening of the resource Centre is timely given the importance attached to skills training in improving the livelihood of the youth by government.

“We have prioritized skills training in order to create employment, especially for our youths. We are therefore happy to partner with stakeholders who share similar aspirations,” she said.

The Vice President said government with the help of partners will endeavor to establish youth resource centers in all the districts of the country.

“It is my hope that those resource centers will take the issue of mindset change to see more youth especially in remote areas, attain life skills for a better livelihood,” she said.

Mrs. Namulango noted that the Bethel Youth Resource Centre was founded on the motto of Change, Challenge and Commercial, stating that change does not just come anyhow.

“Genuine change comes with a lot of challenges which can only be overcome if our hearts are connected to the creator and if we remain united,” she said.

She stated that only then can those in authority help the youth embrace change, overcome challenges and become united as they contribute to the social economic transformation of the country.

Mrs. Nalumango noted that the four storey center was built by youths who are on training saying the works are commendable.



And Acting Minister of Youth and Art said the commissioning of the resource Centre comes at a point when youths are exposed to a lot of challenges that require them to develop a mindset change for them to effectively participate in national development as opposed to spending time on social media which is unproductive in many cases.

Mr. Douglas Siakalima said the development of the centre will provide skills and knowledge that will enable young people rebuild their confidence and participate in different platforms of national development.

“Further, the resource center is expected to train people in different skills that will transform their mindset to be positive and productive citizens,” he said.

And Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata said the center will empower various youth skills, mindset education sports and vocational training activities intended to create employment opportunities which will contribute to poverty reduction.

Mrs. Muylata said government will ensure that a platform is provided for the youth to assimilate youth empowerment programmes being rolled out.

At the same occasion, IYF Founder Reverand Dr. Ock Soo Park thanked government for providing the land to build the resource center saying such partnerships will help improve the skills of not only youths but other people across the country.

He noted that the organization will keep consulting government on more initiatives in the future.

The International Youth Fellowship is an international Christian organization with a membership of 89 countries which promotes mindset change and skills development among youths.