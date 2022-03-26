9.5 C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Sports
Nkana Beat Blades to Consolidate Fourth Spot

Nkana consolidated fourth place on the FAZ Super League table following a 1-0 home win over Konkola Blades on Saturday.

Diamond Chikwekwe scored the games’ only goal in the 38th minute with a close-range finish from a Patrick Gondwe assist.

Nkana move to 44 points, four points more than fifth placed Green Buffaloes with six games left to play.

The win sees Nkana sit four points behind Green Eagles and second placed Zesco but are twelve points adrift of leaders Red Arrows.

Blades stay bottom of the table on 24 points in their first season back since 2017.

