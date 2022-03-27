Chipolopolo wrapped up their March 2022 FIFA International Match Window engagements on Sunday with a 2-1 loss to Benin in a friendly played in Antalya, Turkey.

The defeat came after a promising 3-1 victory over Congo-Brazzaville in Antalya on Friday that handed Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic his first win in charge after starting his reign in another friendly with a 3-1 away loss against Iraq on March 18 away in Baghdad.

Benin tested Chipolopolo in a tense and evenly poised contest at Mardan Sports Complex that was also error-prone by both tests of defenders.

But it was Zambia who took the lead in the 23rd minute through Kelvin Mubanga who fired in a superb volley from the edge of the area.

Benin then thought they had an equalizer in the 25th minute but Anane Tidjani’s goal was ruled out for offside.

The equalizer did eventually come in the 34th minute when Cebio Soukou blasted in the ball from the edge of the box giving Toaster Nsabata no chance.

The war of attrition ensued heading into the halftime and Chipolopolo’s best chance thereafter came in the 64th minute but the outstanding Klings Kangwa just could not lose his marker Soukou inside the box.

Prince Mumba then tried from distance in the 65 minute but Benin goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe was equal to the equal to the task.

Chipolopolo then had captain Lubambo Musonda to thank in the 70th minute when he threw himself in front of Steve Mounie’s goal-bound shot that had eluded Nsabata.

But Benin got the breakthrough in the 84th minute when Mounie rolled the ball into the path of fellow 64th minute substitute Rosin Aiyegun to fire in the winner to see Chipolopolo close their friendly tour with a loss.

Zambia now head home but regroup this June for the start of the Cote d’Ivoire 2023 AFCON group stage qualifiers.