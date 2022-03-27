9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 27, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo Fall to Benin in Friendly

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Chipolopolo Fall to Benin in Friendly
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo wrapped up their March 2022 FIFA International Match Window engagements on Sunday with a 2-1 loss to Benin in a friendly played in Antalya, Turkey.

The defeat came after a promising 3-1 victory over Congo-Brazzaville in Antalya on Friday that handed Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic his first win in charge after starting his reign in another friendly with a 3-1 away loss against Iraq on March 18 away in Baghdad.

Benin tested Chipolopolo in a tense and evenly poised contest at Mardan Sports Complex that was also error-prone by both tests of defenders.

But it was Zambia who took the lead in the 23rd minute through Kelvin Mubanga who fired in a superb volley from the edge of the area.

Benin then thought they had an equalizer in the 25th minute but Anane Tidjani’s goal was ruled out for offside.

The equalizer did eventually come in the 34th minute when Cebio Soukou blasted in the ball from the edge of the box giving Toaster Nsabata no chance.

The war of attrition ensued heading into the halftime and Chipolopolo’s best chance thereafter came in the 64th minute but the outstanding Klings Kangwa just could not lose his marker Soukou inside the box.

Prince Mumba then tried from distance in the 65 minute but Benin goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe was equal to the equal to the task.

Chipolopolo then had captain Lubambo Musonda to thank in the 70th minute when he threw himself in front of Steve Mounie’s goal-bound shot that had eluded Nsabata.

But Benin got the breakthrough in the 84th minute when Mounie rolled the ball into the path of fellow 64th minute substitute Rosin Aiyegun to fire in the winner to see Chipolopolo close their friendly tour with a loss.

Zambia now head home but regroup this June for the start of the Cote d’Ivoire 2023 AFCON group stage qualifiers.

Previous articleSME Minister, Elias Mubanga in Riyadh for the 2022 Global Entrepreneurship Congress

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chipolopolo Fall to Benin in Friendly

Chipolopolo wrapped up their March 2022 FIFA International Match Window engagements on Sunday with a 2-1 loss to Benin...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Beat Blades to Consolidate Fourth Spot

Sports sports - 0
Nkana consolidated fourth place on the FAZ Super League table following a 1-0 home win over Konkola Blades on Saturday. Diamond Chikwekwe scored the games’...
Read more

Chipepo Has Faith Power Dynamos Can Secure CAF Qualification

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo is not under pressure to qualify his side for CAF club competitions. With six matches officially remaining before the close...
Read more

Chipolopolo Down Congo-Brazzaville

Sports sports - 4
Chipolopolo dispatched Congo-Brazzaville to a convincing 3-1 defeat in their opening game of the Antalya Cup friendly tournament in Turkey on Friday. Zambia dominated Congo...
Read more

Red Arrows Keep 8-Point Lead, Zesco Held At Eagles

Sports sports - 0
Stalemates characterised Thursday’s action in the top three of the FAZ Super League. At Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, leaders Red Arrows finished 0-0 against...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.