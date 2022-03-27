The United Party for National Development (UPND) Youth Wing has described as timely President Hakainde Hichilema’s request that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia considers converting Zambia’s loan facility into a grant as the country restructures its debt.

Speaking when he met special envoy of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia Ahmed Kattan, and Ambassador to Zambia, Osamah Krenshi at State House this week, President Hichilema has also stressed the need to relook at issues surrounding fuel and fertilizer deals between the two countries, so that Zambia can access the two commodities from Saudi Arabia in view of the ongoing political tension between Russia and Ukraine.

The Head of State said Zambia and Saudi Arabia enjoy warm relations and already cooperate in areas of health, disaster management, agriculture, fertiliser and energy.

UPND Deputy National Youth Information and Publicity Secretary David Chikwanda has described President Hichilema’s request that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia considers converting Zambia’s loan facility into a grant as appropriate and wise.

Mr. Chikwanda said Zambia needs a proactive and pragmatic leadership like that of President Hichilema amid economic challenges that have negatively affected the entire global.

He said President Hichilema has proved that he has a vision and a heart for the people of Zambia by engaging Saudi Arabia in the quest to deal with the rising fuel prices.

Mr. Chikwanda said the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is likely to slow down the growth of most world economies and push prices of food up hence the need for countries like Zambia to be proactive.

“We applaud the president’s efforts in forging strategic ties with Saudi Arabia. The entire world is definitely feeling the impact of the conflict in Ukraine which is likely to slow down the growth of most world economies and push prices of food and commodities upwards. Developing countries like Zambia are likely to be affected the most. In times like these, any country needs a proactive and pragmatic leadership like President Hichilema has exhibited so far. The call by President Hichilema to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to convert Zambia’s loan facility into a grant is timely and we support the President. It will be extremely difficult for a developing country like Zambia to deal with a debt burden amidst the global challenges resulting from the war in Ukraine,” Mr. Chikwanda stated.

“President Hichilema has proved that he has a vision and a heart for the people by engaging Saudi Arabia in the quest to deal with the rising fuel prices. The world is going through a tough time and this too shall pass but we thank God for the mature, responsible and visionary leadership exhibited by President Hichilema,” he said.

Mr. Chikwanda said the New Dawn Government was on the right path to make Zambia more prosperous.

“With the planned recruitment of 11,200 Health workers, recruitment of 30,000 teachers and ongoing payments to retirees, we definitely expect our political opponents to frustrate this goodwill shown by the government through propaganda, deceit and lies. We appeal to the people of Zambia not to be deceived by jealous political opportunists. We have no doubt that the UPND-led Government will endeavor to fulfill every promise made to the Zambians even under difficult circumstances,” Mr. Chikwanda said.

Mr. Chikwanda further saluted President Hichilema for showing leadership by visiting the Ministry of Health and ensuring that the concerns of the public are addressed on the shortage of medical drugs.

“In conclusion, As UPND youth leadership we sincerely thank President Hichilema for showing leadership by visiting the Ministry of Health and ensuring that the concerns of the public are addressed. It is our prayer that it should not always take the president to resolve issues that can be sorted out by those charged with the authority to do so. Loyalty is very important and those who are not willing to work with the current government must be excused because we are desperate for positive changes in our country. God bless Zambia,” Mr. Chikwanda said.