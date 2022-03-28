By Chimwemwe Mwanza

Why do we always seem to run for the hills at the sight of a jackal, mistaken for a lion? Are we so consumed by crises that we sometimes neglect to interrogate critical issues in our midst for political expediency?

There is an acute shortage of drugs in health centers spread across the country. And the reaction from the state has been swift but furious. Disappointingly, it’s been nothing but a diversionary of sorts. A few bureaucrats have been suspended for facilitating the employment of a radiographer, an act deemed illegal. Suddenly, the health minister uncovers a staggering number of non-existent rural health centers – supposedly created by the previous regime. Thanks to all manner of diversions, here we are talking about illegal health centers instead of drug shortages.

This reaction by the health minister is totally unrelated to the crisis at hand. Let’s jog our memory to pre – 12th August 2021, doesn’t this level of subterfuge ring a bell? That the President took it upon himself to spend an entire day at the health ministry speaks to the depth of the crisis. A cautious reminder: descent to failure is never sudden but gradual. At this rate, these mishaps and anthills will have morphed into a mountain, come the next election cycle. While 2024 may seem too far, fact is that the next election cycle will be a referendum on the governing party’s record in power.

Which reminds, Rupiah Banda’s funeral was meant to provide a somber moment of reflection and unite the country, not until former President Edgar Lungu’s verbal gaffe detonated a political hand grenade. Lungu’s polite decision at the funeral gathering to accede to an interview – never mind the fact that he was ambushed by a journalist, elicited some consternation.

Notwithstanding his calm demeanor and delivery, his response to a question regarding his views on the country’s political temperature inadvertently pieced through the heart of the establishment. The rancor and epithets thrown in his way in the aftermath of his remarks smack of dishonesty if not hypocrisy. Put into context, whether Lungu was right or wrong in his responce is not the issue but the fact that we chastised him for his honesty is deeply troubling.

His assessment that hypocrisy was slowly eating at Zambia’s political fabric is an opinion to which he is entitled. For starters, the former President did not offer himself for an interview – a factor that makes it difficult to detect any ulterior motive in his remarks. To the contrary, he tried his utmost best to dodge the media so he could leave the spotlight to the incumbent President. Cornered, he volunteered an honest view – never mind whether we agree with him or not.

It’s mind boggling that we are lambasting him for raising a fundamental issue that has potential to erode national reconciliation and unity. What’s so offensive about the big ‘hypocrisy’ remarks anyway? Shouldn’t we be interrogating whether there is merit to his claim as opposed to shooting the messenger? Would our reaction have been any different if it was Nevers Mumba or Harry Kalaba that issued such a remark?

Never mind the hate, are there extenuating circumstances that disqualify Lungu from commenting on issues of national importance? The challenge is that ours is a country in which we view critical issues through a narrow prism of partisan politics. The more things appear to change, the more they stay the same! It makes one wonder, aren’t we conveniently ignoring the gist of Lungu’s remarks for political expediency?

If that were the case, there is a real risk that we could be missing out on an opportunity to address ‘hypocrisy’ which is the elephant in Zambia’s political landscape. Just a thought.