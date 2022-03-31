President Hakainde Hichilema says the world is currently faced with insecurity and instability caused by conflict in the different parts of the world, which puts World diplomacy at centre stage.

President Hichilema says the conflicts in the region and the World can only be resolved through high level diplomacy in fostering dialogue and retaining peace and normalcy in the affected areas.

During the swearing in ceremony of the newly appointed Zambian Permanent Resident to the United Nations Chola Milambo in Lusaka yesterday, President Hichilema said the current World challenges are taking time and resources from the economies, which is hindering the social and economic growth of most countries.

“Diplomacy is taking yet again to centre stage to foster dialogue, to restore normalcy and to ensure that there’s peace and security are returned starting with our own countries, the region and the world at large and this requires a strong belief in peace and stability,” he said

The Head of State has urged Dr. Milambo to be a team player and work hand in hand with the global community to come up with the best strategies to foster economic development.

“I encourage you to continue searching the best ways of representing our country and contributing to bring peace and fostering economic growth through peace,” he said

He reminded Dr. Milambo to prioritise the people of Zambia before personal interests and wished him success in his new role.

Meanwhile newly appointed Permanent Representative to the United Nations Chola Milambo thanked President Hichilema for the confidence shown in the country’s talent in the diaspora through his appointment.

Dr. Milambo says his role to drive economic diplomacy for the country will be achieved by focusing on the people, creating partnerships and fostering peace and in turn achieving prosperity for the nation.

“Where Zambia sits right now, we have several challenges within the country but at the same time we have several opportunities. So when it comes to the issue of economic diplomacy we need to look at the three Ps. we need to look at our people, we need to look at making partnerships and like the president has said we need to foster peace which will in turn deliver the fourth P, which is prosperity,” he said.

ZANIS reports that Dr. Milambo who is currently based in the United States of America, previously served at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund before this appointment.