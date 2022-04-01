Nkana and Napsa Stars clash in the first semifinal of the 2022 ABSA Cup at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The game will pit two former winners who meet for the first time in the ABSA Cup.

Nkana are chasing their first final appearance since winning it in 2018.

2012 winners Napsa have not been to the final since losing to Zanaco in 2017.

Meanwhile, both sides head into the match without a key player each.

Napsa will be missing defender David Owino who sustained an injury in their top three away clashes at FAZ National Division 1 leaders Lumwana Radiants who beat them 1-0 on March 27.

Nkana on the other hand have travelled to Lusaka minus striker Alex Ngonga.

Ngonga too is reportedly sidelined with an injury.

Winner on Saturday will face Green Eagles or Red Arrows in the final on April 16 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Eagles and Arrows will meet in the other semifinal on Sunday at Woodlands Stadium.

—