9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 1, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nkana and Napsa Clash in ABSA Cup Semifinal

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Nkana and Napsa Clash in ABSA Cup Semifinal
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana and Napsa Stars clash in the first semifinal of the 2022 ABSA Cup at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The game will pit two former winners who meet for the first time in the ABSA Cup.

Nkana are chasing their first final appearance since winning it in 2018.

2012 winners Napsa have not been to the final since losing to Zanaco in 2017.
Meanwhile, both sides head into the match without a key player each.

Napsa will be missing defender David Owino who sustained an injury in their top three away clashes at FAZ National Division 1 leaders Lumwana Radiants who beat them 1-0 on March 27.

Nkana on the other hand have travelled to Lusaka minus striker Alex Ngonga.

Ngonga too is reportedly sidelined with an injury.

Winner on Saturday will face Green Eagles or Red Arrows in the final on April 16 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Eagles and Arrows will meet in the other semifinal on Sunday at Woodlands Stadium.

Previous articleZESCO’s decision to award Poles Contracts Foreign Suppliers gets backing

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana and Napsa Clash in ABSA Cup Semifinal

Nkana and Napsa Stars clash in the first semifinal of the 2022 ABSA Cup at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Home Game Fans Ban Reduced to Two Games

Sports sports - 0
The FAZ Appeals Committee has reduced the punishment slapped on Nkana Football Club for the crowd trouble that characterized their Week 20 Super Division...
Read more

Numba Says Zesco United’s Draw With Prison is a Setback

Sports sports - 0
Coach Mumamba Numba says Zesco United’s 1-1 draw against Prison Leopards at home on Wednesday is a setback in the team’s quest to defend...
Read more

Kalusha Pays Tribute to Late Dr Kabungo

Sports sports - 2
Football icon Kalusha Bwalya has paid tribute to former Chipolopolo Team Physical Dr. Joseph Kabungo. Dr Kabungo passed on while he was on duty as...
Read more

Prison Leopards Frustrate Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United on Wednesday wasted a great opportunity to move within five points of leaders Red Arrows when they forced a 1-1 draw against...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.