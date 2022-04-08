United Party for National Development ( UPND ) has said that, to control what they described as the continued misinformation on the now rising fuel pump prices, its structures need to go flat out to explain to the general public the external factors triggering the increase in the commodity.

UPND Presidential campaign team manager, on the Copperbelt , Charles Kaputula says a number of citizens are being mis-informed that the new dawn administration is governing contrary to its campaign promises of lowering the fuel pump prices when in fact not.

Indirectly pointing to the ongoing Ukraine – Russia war as being the major contributor to increased fuel pump prices, Mr Kaputula said this has unfortunately increased the cost of living which his party’s structures are mandated to explain.

Mr Kaputula said yesterday in Ndola that ordinary Zambians may not be in a position to understand the adverse effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine on the global economies, including Zambia, hence the need to explain to them.

“Some economic challenges that we are having are natural and it is extremely important for us as a party especially at various levels, to go down in communities and explain to the people than sitting in the comfort zone.

“We are the only ones that can tell our people the truth because we have established structures which can be used to interact with everyone,” he said.

Mr. Kaputula said the party structures have a significant role to play in ensuring that people are fed with the right information because it’s hard for them to understand the cause of the fuel increment as long as basic commodities remain high on shelves.

He said the eight months that government has been in office has underscored tangible development in many sectors of the economy that party structures should go on the ground to explain.

The Russia – Ukraine conflict is a major blow to the global economy that will hurt growth and raise prices. Beyond the suffering and humanitarian crisis from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the entire global economy will feel the effects of slower growth and faster inflation.

And Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( NDCCI ) has advised Zambians to resist the urge to finger-pointing but rather team up to find solutions to the economic challenges the country is faced with.

Ndola Chamber president, Paul Chisunka says as patriotic citizens, Zambians should focus on designing ‘well thought out’ appropriate solutions to the economic hardships the country is grappling with.

Due to high fuel prices and the dislocation of global trade, Zambia like any other country in the world is experiencing an unusually high cost of living and doing business but that it’s not to finger point, said Mr Chisunka.