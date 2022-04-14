9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 14, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

ACC seize properties worth over K22 million belonging to Bowman Lusambo

By Chief Editor
53 views
3
General News ACC seize properties worth over K22 million belonging to Bowman Lusambo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has seized properties worth over K22 million belonging to Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, a property that is suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In a statement released to the media, ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe said that the properties seized include seven properties houses and subdivision farm number 609 all located in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area.

Mrs Chibwe explained that the said properties were acquired and constructed by Mr Lusambo using suspected proceeds of crime and the commission reasonably believes and suspects that the properties are still registered in another person’s name.

Further, Mrs. Chibwe said that the seized properties are in connection with an ongoing investigation and in accordance with section 58(1) of the anti-corruption act of No. 3 of 2012.

Mr Lusambo was recently arrested by the commission for being in possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime worth US$ 378,000.

Previous articleCivil servants should understand practices, code of ethics-Defense Minister
Next articleRugby Africa Hands Veteran Zambian Ref Uganda 7s Appointment

3 COMMENTS

  1. Going forward on this trajectory of asset recovery resolve will restore confidence in the fight against corrupt practices, restrain those who arrogantly think can steal from Zambians with audacity and recompense Zambians what was deprived from them.

  3. Let him explain the same way he was proudly showing off on “That Zed Podcast” how he acquired the expensive property. US$3 million?!?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Rugby Africa Hands Veteran Zambian Ref Uganda 7s Appointment

Rugby Africa has appointed veteran rugby referee Christopher Mwamba as Citing Commissioner for Africa Men’s 7s Tournament to be...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Civil servants should understand practices, code of ethics-Defense Minister

General News Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Defence, Ambrose Lufuma, has observed that many public service workers in Zambia do not have a clear understanding of the practices, processes...
Read more

Police in Ndola Arrest a 36-year old Tanzanian national for shooting and attempting to run over army officers

General News Chief Editor - 15
Police in Ndola have arrested a 36-year old Tanzanian national of Lubuto Township in Ndola for shooting and allegedly attempting to run over army...
Read more

DPP’s mandate does not sanction who to arrest or re-arrest-LAZ

General News Chief Editor - 14
The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has said that the Director of Public Prosecution(DPP)’s- mandate does not extend to sanction who or whom to...
Read more

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu urges HH to ignore detractors

General News Chief Editor - 7
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people has called on all Zambians to respect the office of the presidency. Paramount Chitimukulu says there...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.