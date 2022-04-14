Rugby Africa has appointed veteran rugby referee Christopher Mwamba as Citing Commissioner for Africa Men’s 7s Tournament to be held in Uganda next week.

The Africa Men’s 7s Tournament to be held from the 21st – 24th April 2022.

This is Mwamba’s second appointment since he was accredited as World Rugby Citing Commissioner in 2018.

The first officiated at the Women’s 2021 Rugby World Cup qualifying Tournament held in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2019.

“Africa Rugby has appointed me as Citing Commissioner for the Africa Men’s 7s Tournament to be held in Uganda from the 21st – 24th April 2022. Thanks for your comments on my contribution to rugby development programs in Zambia amongst the youth in our country. I am humbled,” Mwamba said.

The 56-year-old world rugby accredited official has been involved in refereeing for over 25 years.

Mwamba has in the past refereed two World Cup finals matches.