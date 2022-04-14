Minister of Defence, Ambrose Lufuma, has observed that many public service workers in Zambia do not have a clear understanding of the practices, processes and procedures of the public service.

Mr Lufuma says some public service workers have also not appreciated the critical issues such as the national values and principles and the code of ethics for the public service.

He says this lack of understanding has resulted in inefficiency and ineffectiveness in public service delivery.

Mr Lufuma said this in a speech read on his behalf by Minister of Justice, Mulambo Haimbe, during the induction ceremony for the Service Chiefs in Lusaka today.

Mr Lufuma added that the officers in the defence and security services also lack clear understanding.

He said this situation has sent a negative perception to the citizens about the public service.

He said there is therefore urgent need to change this negative perception so that the public service becomes viable as it was in the past.

Mr Lufuma added that this negative perception can be accelerated if all public service workers are subjected to induction workshops.

He has since urged workshop participants to pay attention adding that the induction programmes were initiated by President Hakainde Hichilema to ensure that there is the orientation of public service workers in all ministries and provinces.

And Acting Secretary to Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, said the induction programme acts as a building block for a smart centred public service.

Mr Kangwa said Zambia requires a professional public service that upholds core values such as integrity, confidentiality, impartiality and loyalty among others.