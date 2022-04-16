9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 16, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics key in promoting women’s economic independence-PS

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics key in promoting women’s economic independence-PS
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government says gender inequality continues to have a negative impact on the country’s developmental trajectory despite making progress in fostering gender equality through strategic policies.

Gender Department Permanent Secretary, Mainga Kabika, said empowering girls with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related fields is one way to become economically independent and break the barriers of effective economic participation for women.

In a speech read on her behalf by Gender Division Director, Henry Nkhoma, during the Girls in STEM against GBV summit in Lusaka, Ms. Kabika commended the Swedish and Irish governments, the United Nations Development Programme and the Zambia National STEM Foundation for organising the conference that targets the minds of girls to STEM subjects.

“With empowerment in STEM related fields, young girls have the potential to become economically independent as these subjects attract very rewarding jobs which in turn reduces the likelihood of such young women to become solely dependent on the would-be spouses thus reducing the chances of one to be a victim of GBV,” she said.

And United Nations Development Programme Deputy Resident Representative, Roland Seri, said the girls in STEM summit provides an opportunity that showcases the relevance of technology to achieve social and economic empowerment for women and girls.

Mr. Seri said STEM is also a means to achieve Sustainable Development Goal number five.

He has since commended the government for its commitment to empowering women and girls so as to enable them have economic and social empowerment through the Ministries of Education, Technology and Science and the Department of Gender.

“This summit is an important opportunity that showcases the importance of using technology for the social and economic empowerment of women and girls,” he stated.

Previous articleWe are not making significant profits from Zambia’s debt-BlackRock

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics key in promoting women’s economic independence-PS

Government says gender inequality continues to have a negative impact on the country’s developmental trajectory despite making progress in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ministry of Education PS pleads with unionised workers to allow students at CBU resume

General News Chief Editor - 4
Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Joel Kamoko, has urged Copperbelt University (CBU) management to ensure that students resume classes while unionised...
Read more

ACC seize properties worth over K22 million belonging to Bowman Lusambo

General News Chief Editor - 46
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has seized properties worth over K22 million belonging to Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, a property that is suspected...
Read more

Civil servants should understand practices, code of ethics-Defense Minister

General News Chief Editor - 3
Minister of Defence, Ambrose Lufuma, has observed that many public service workers in Zambia do not have a clear understanding of the practices, processes...
Read more

Police in Ndola Arrest a 36-year old Tanzanian national for shooting and attempting to run over army officers

General News Chief Editor - 15
Police in Ndola have arrested a 36-year old Tanzanian national of Lubuto Township in Ndola for shooting and allegedly attempting to run over army...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.