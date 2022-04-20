9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
type here...
Videos and Audios
Updated:

Full Press Conference on Government’s Response to DPP and Milingo’s Saga

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
Videos and Audios Full Press Conference on Government's Response to DPP and Milingo's Saga
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Previous articlePresident HIchilema has not issued instructions to grant immunity to any persons facing criminal proceedings

2 COMMENTS

  1. These guys have started feeling the heat. This is the mess they have created by themselves.

    There is nothing like PF or ECL ni bola yabo bekafye. They have started holding press conferences which are not part of their plans.

    Governing a country is not easy

    1

  2. Well done GRZ……….

    The doomsayers and the bitter clique are shocked GRZ is responding to concerns of citizens by holding a press brief……….

    Way to go GRZ…………

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

More Articles In This Category

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.