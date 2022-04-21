9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 21, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Catholic Priest allegedly commits suicide by shooting himself

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Catholic Priest allegedly commits suicide by shooting himself
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Catholic Diocese of Monze Priest Rev. Fr. Kenan Chibawe has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself. Sources said Fr. Chibabwe shot himself on Thursday morning in Namwala District Southern Province.

Fr. Chibabwe, who has been in the priesthood since 1999, was aged 50. Police are yet to issue an official statement on the issue.

At the time of his death Fr. Chibawe was the Parish Priest of Holy Cross Parish in Namwala.

Meanwhile, the head of the Catholic Church in Monze Very Rev. Fr. Francesco Airoldi, has announced Fr. Chibabwe’s death without giving details on the circumstances leading to his demise.

Fr. Airoldi, the Monze Diocese Apostolic Administrator, confirmed in a written communication that Fr. Chibabwe died on Thursday morning.

He said Monze Diocese will greatly miss the priest’s contribution to the evangelisation mission of the Church.

“My dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, With deep sorrow and sadness, I regret to announce the demise of our beloved Rev. Fr. Kenan Chibawe this morning Thursday, 21st April 2022.Rev. Fr. Chibawe was born on 18th October 1971 and was ordained priest on 14th August 1999. Up until his death, he served in many parishes as Assistant Priest and Parish Priest,” Fr. Airoldi wrote.

“At the time of his death he was the Parish Priest of Holy Cross parish in Namwala. We shall greatly miss his invaluable Contribution to the evangelizing effort in our Diocese. For more details, we will keep you all posted as funeral arrangements are being made. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let your perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in eternal peace,” Fr. Airoldi added.

Previous articleACC Seizes 71 PF Vehicles, crippling the Party operations Countrywide

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Catholic Priest allegedly commits suicide by shooting himself

Catholic Diocese of Monze Priest Rev. Fr. Kenan Chibawe has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself. Sources said...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chamber of Commerce Calls for enhanced joint efforts in the fight against corruption

General News Chief Editor - 2
Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NDCCI) President Paul Chisunka has called for enhanced joint efforts in the fight against corruption. Mr. Chisunka said...
Read more

Zambian student arrest in Russia for twerking in front of a Nazi war memorial

General News Chief Editor - 18
A Zambian female student has been arrested in Russia for allegedly "rehabilitating Nazism" by twerking in front of a war memorial. The 21-year-old -- identified...
Read more

Bowman’s animals were acquired legally-Ministry of Tourism

General News Chief Editor - 22
Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga has revealed that wild animals that at former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s Chamba Valley House were...
Read more

Government to establish digital transformation centres across Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 1
The government has announced plans to establish digital transformation centres across the country to enhance access to information communication technology (ICT), especially among rural...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.