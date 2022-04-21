Catholic Diocese of Monze Priest Rev. Fr. Kenan Chibawe has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself. Sources said Fr. Chibabwe shot himself on Thursday morning in Namwala District Southern Province.

Fr. Chibabwe, who has been in the priesthood since 1999, was aged 50. Police are yet to issue an official statement on the issue.

At the time of his death Fr. Chibawe was the Parish Priest of Holy Cross Parish in Namwala.

Meanwhile, the head of the Catholic Church in Monze Very Rev. Fr. Francesco Airoldi, has announced Fr. Chibabwe’s death without giving details on the circumstances leading to his demise.

Fr. Airoldi, the Monze Diocese Apostolic Administrator, confirmed in a written communication that Fr. Chibabwe died on Thursday morning.

He said Monze Diocese will greatly miss the priest’s contribution to the evangelisation mission of the Church.

“My dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, With deep sorrow and sadness, I regret to announce the demise of our beloved Rev. Fr. Kenan Chibawe this morning Thursday, 21st April 2022.Rev. Fr. Chibawe was born on 18th October 1971 and was ordained priest on 14th August 1999. Up until his death, he served in many parishes as Assistant Priest and Parish Priest,” Fr. Airoldi wrote.

“At the time of his death he was the Parish Priest of Holy Cross parish in Namwala. We shall greatly miss his invaluable Contribution to the evangelizing effort in our Diocese. For more details, we will keep you all posted as funeral arrangements are being made. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let your perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in eternal peace,” Fr. Airoldi added.