Thursday, May 12, 2022
Sports
Ex-Zambia Rugby President Peter Manda Dies

KITWE Playing Fields patriarch and former Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) President Peter Manda has died.

ZRU General Secretary Musunka Silungwe announced veteran administrator Manda died on Wednesday in Lusaka after an illness.

Silungwe said ZRU has received Manda’s death with sadness.

He paid tribute to Manda for his contribution to the game.

“The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has received with sorrow the news of the death of our former Zambia Rugby Football Union president Mr. Peter Manda who passed away in Lusaka on Wednesday, 11th May, 2022 after a brief illness,” Silungwe stated.

Manda served as Zambia Rugby Football Union president from 2002 and 2004 after replacing Manuel Harawa.

“Mr. Peter Manda shall be remembered for his prodigious contribution to Zambian rugby particularly in rugby development, administration and by many more whom he mentored on and off the field. The Zambia Rugby Union conveys its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” wrote Silungwe.

Manda was until his death life president of KPF Rugby Club in Kitwe.

He was also a renowned Kitwe industrialist and business executive.

