Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo says the government is committed to ensuring that Zambia successfully hosts the 4th Africa Union Mid-Year Coordinating meeting slated for July 14 to 17, 2022.

Mr Kakubo says the successful hosting of the event will greatly contribute to uplifting the country’s image on the international map.

The minister said this when he officiated at the Private Sector breakfast meeting for the 4th Africa Union Mid-Year Coordinating meeting.

He explained that President Hakainde Hichilema has constituted an organizing committee comprising of cabinet ministers to spearhead the hosting of the event.

“Our President Mr Hichilema has constituted an organising committee comprising of cabinet ministers chaired by myself Minister of Foreign affairs and International Cooperation and deputised by the Minister of Tourism and Arts,” he said.

He pointed out that the hosting of the summit is an opportunity for the country to showcase her hospitality and readiness to receive high-level delegations.

“The President is extremely committed to hosting the summit as it gives an opportunity for Zambia to showcase our hospitality and our readiness to receive high-level delegations,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Kakubo has appealed to the private sector to work closely with the government in ensuring that the upcoming summit is a success.

He stressed that government remains committed to working with the private sector and other key stakeholders in growing the country’s economy.

“Government remains committed to working with you in the private sector as you are our key strategic partners and other stakeholders such as the civil society,” he said.

Mr Kakubo also implored the private sector to consider supplementing government efforts in meeting some of the budget requirements for the successful hosting of the summit.

“My appeal to the private is for you to consider sponsoring some of the budget outcomes that we shall incur. Benefits to be accrued from the summit will include boosting tourism and uplifting of the country’s image,” he said.

He said the government’s desire is to make Zambia attractive and a preferred tourist destination.

“We want together with you, to make Zambia attractive for future events in different parts of the country, we are confident as the government that working with you will lead to the successful hosting of the event,” he said.

And speaking at the same event, Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba explained that the meeting was aimed at promoting interaction between the private sector and government on how best the summit can be successfully hosted.

He further said the summit is expected to resuscitate and boost the tourism sector which was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking earlier, Private Sector Zambia Association of Manufacturers Chief Executive Officer, Florence Muleya, thanked the government for extending an olive branch to the private sector.

Ms Muleya said the private sector is ready to work closely with government in the successful hosting of the forth coming summit.

The summit is expected to attract 13 heads of state and 800 foreign delegates.