9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia ready to host AU summit

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Zambia ready to host AU summit
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo says the government is committed to ensuring that Zambia successfully hosts the 4th Africa Union Mid-Year Coordinating meeting slated for July 14 to 17, 2022.

Mr Kakubo says the successful hosting of the event will greatly contribute to uplifting the country’s image on the international map.

The minister said this when he officiated at the Private Sector breakfast meeting for the 4th Africa Union Mid-Year Coordinating meeting.

He explained that President Hakainde Hichilema has constituted an organizing committee comprising of cabinet ministers to spearhead the hosting of the event.

“Our President Mr Hichilema has constituted an organising committee comprising of cabinet ministers chaired by myself Minister of Foreign affairs and International Cooperation and deputised by the Minister of Tourism and Arts,” he said.

He pointed out that the hosting of the summit is an opportunity for the country to showcase her hospitality and readiness to receive high-level delegations.

“The President is extremely committed to hosting the summit as it gives an opportunity for Zambia to showcase our hospitality and our readiness to receive high-level delegations,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Kakubo has appealed to the private sector to work closely with the government in ensuring that the upcoming summit is a success.

He stressed that government remains committed to working with the private sector and other key stakeholders in growing the country’s economy.

“Government remains committed to working with you in the private sector as you are our key strategic partners and other stakeholders such as the civil society,” he said.

Mr Kakubo also implored the private sector to consider supplementing government efforts in meeting some of the budget requirements for the successful hosting of the summit.

“My appeal to the private is for you to consider sponsoring some of the budget outcomes that we shall incur. Benefits to be accrued from the summit will include boosting tourism and uplifting of the country’s image,” he said.

He said the government’s desire is to make Zambia attractive and a preferred tourist destination.

“We want together with you, to make Zambia attractive for future events in different parts of the country, we are confident as the government that working with you will lead to the successful hosting of the event,” he said.

And speaking at the same event, Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba explained that the meeting was aimed at promoting interaction between the private sector and government on how best the summit can be successfully hosted.

He further said the summit is expected to resuscitate and boost the tourism sector which was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking earlier, Private Sector Zambia Association of Manufacturers Chief Executive Officer, Florence Muleya, thanked the government for extending an olive branch to the private sector.

Ms Muleya said the private sector is ready to work closely with government in the successful hosting of the forth coming summit.

The summit is expected to attract 13 heads of state and 800 foreign delegates.

Previous articleGovernment makes progress on the Partial Withdrawal of NAPSA Contributions

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia ready to host AU summit

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo says the government is committed to ensuring that Zambia successfully...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FTJ Chiluba University Saga is a ploy by UNPD divert people’s attention from real issues-PF

General News Chief Editor - 20
THE Patriotic Front (PF) party has charged that the trending saga of the FTJ Chiluba University in Luapula province is a ploy by the...
Read more

Kelvin Sampa Arrested for obtaining 1.4 million Kwacha by false pretense

General News Chief Editor - 11
United Party for National Development (UPND) Member Kelvin Sampa has been released on police bond after he was arrested for obtaining 1.4 million kwacha...
Read more

Contractor rehabilitating Kariba Dam commits to safety

General News Chief Editor - 1
Razel-BEC a company contracted to carry out part of the rehabilitation works at the Kariba Dam has committed itself to enhance safety and security...
Read more

The government to formulate Climate Change Bill

General News Chief Editor - 2
The government says it is currently in the process of formulating the Climate Change Bill which has reached an advanced stage. Ministry of Green Economy...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.