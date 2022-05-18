9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

BOZ maintains monetary policy rate at 9 %

By Support Editor
53 views
0
Economy BOZ maintains monetary policy rate at 9 %
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has maintained the monetary policy rate at  nine percent for the second time this year.

BOZ Governor Denny Kalyalya says the decision has been arrived at following a sharp decline in inflation over the past quarters and positive fiscal consolidation measures by Government.

Dr. Kalyalya  notes that  the drop in the country’s inflation rate is likely to continue to the projected single digit of between 6 to 8 percent target ranges by the end of 2023.

The BoZ Chief said this during the Monetary Policy Committee Announcement in Lusaka today.

Dr. Kalyalya also explained that  the global economy has continued to be affected by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and that this has dimmed prospects for robust economic growth.

He disclosed that  the country’s domestic economic activities slowed down in the first quarter of the year and noted a slight recovery in April, 2022 but that it was minimal.

The Central Bank Governor said the enhanced fiscal consolidation by Government is expected to yield positive economic gains for the country but that this is dependent on the country resolving its debt crisis, with the support of the International Monetary Fund Extended Credit Facility.

Dr. Kalyalya said interest rates in the first quarter of 2022 remained broadly unchanged and that the commercial banks’ average nominal lending rate stood at 26 percent.

He said there was improved fiscal performance in the first quarter of 2022 on account of high revenue collections particularly from the mining sector.

Dr. Kalyalya also points out that  the months of import cover reduced to 3.6 from 4.4 months at the end of March, 2022 and that this was as a result  to an upward revision of projected imports for the year.

He said the Kwacha depreciated by 3.7 percent against the dollar on account of excess demand for foreign exchange, mainly for importation of petroleum products.

Previous articleUNIP in confusion as Mwamba suspends his vice president Kaira

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

BOZ maintains monetary policy rate at 9 %

The Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has maintained the monetary policy rate at  nine percent for the second time this...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

“Kachasu’ brewers empowered

Economy Support Editor - 4
Government has started the process of empowering some Kachasu brewers in Lusaka’s Garden Compound for them to venture into other business opportunities. Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa...
Read more

Government formulating art policy to support local industry – Nkandu

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The government has encouraged young people who are in the music and arts industry to take part in the formulation of the art policy...
Read more

BoZ says hackers attacked its computer system

Economy Chief Editor - 11
The Bank of Zambia says on Friday that its computer system suffered an attack by hackers, which disrupted some of its operations. “The disruption which...
Read more

With Fuel reduction, consider reducing prices of goods and services , businesses told

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Chingola Member of Parliament(MP), Chipoka Mulenga has called on the business community in the district to be considerate and reduce the prices on certain...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.